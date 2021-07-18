News in Pics, July 18: Best photos from around the world
United States rowing team during a training session ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in the Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo. Credit: Reuters Photo
Martine Moise, wounded widow of Haiti's slain president Jovenel, arrives at Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince. Credit: AFP Photo
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the Canadian BRP factory, dedicated to making off-road vehicles, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
Residents look through rubble for their belongings in a street following heavy rainfall that caused severe flooding in the area, in Vaux-sous-Chevremont, Belgium. Credit: AFP Photo
Sacrificial animals are sold ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha at a ground in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
Cuban residents in Panama protest against the Cuban government near the Cuban Embassy in Panama City. Credit: AFP Photo
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a shot against Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 18, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - July 18, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Put your efforts into your work or money making ventures rather than your emotional life today. Money comes from an unexpected source. Don't hesitate to go ahead with any plans for entertainment | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Children play a dramatic role in your life today. Romance highlighted. A day for fun and games. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | The opposite sex will find you irresistible. Communication blossoms – so do tell that special one your feeling. Get involved in physical activities. Your confidence and progress is apparent | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | You may be forced to collect debts or favours owed to you or repay outstanding loans yourself. A romantic partner is moody, and demands more of your time and attention that you are unwilling to give | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Friends give great joy, new acquaintances made, and new friendships forged | Lucky Colour: Tan | lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist. Avoid confrontations with authority figures. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment | Lucky Colour: Platinum | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. A good day to buy a vehicle.Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and overwork will be the two major culprits | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters You may have a heavy workload today | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Job interests go well. Check security and safety measures at home. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. A day to keep cool and focus on family | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cricketer Shivam Dube marries longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan; See Pics
UPDATED : Jul 17 2021, 15:03 IST
Cricketer Shivam Dubey, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), married his longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan in a private wedding ceremony in Mumbai.
Cricketer Shivam Dube marries longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan; See Pics
Cricketer Shivam Dubey who plays for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premiere League (IPL) married his longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan in a private wedding ceremony in Mumbai on July 16, 2021. Credit: Instagram/dubeshivam
The wedding was held with Hindu and Muslim traditions, beautifully portraying the respect for two religions. Credit: Instagram/dubeshivam
Dubey during his wedding. Credit: Instagram/dubeshivam
Anjum Khan during the wedding. Credit: Instagram/dubeshivam
In Pics - Most popular global mobile messenger applications
In Pics - Most popular global mobile messenger applications
WhatsApp - 200 crore active users. Credit: Reuters Photo
Facebook Messenger - 130 crore active users. Credit: AFP Photo
Weixin/WeChat - 1225 active million users. Credit: Reuters Photo
QQ - 59.5 crore active users. Credit: Reuters Photo
Telegram - 55 crore active users. Credit: Reuters Photo
Snapchat - 52.8 crore active users. Credit: AFP Photo
Europe's worst floods in decades: Aerial pictures show scale of devastation
UPDATED : Jul 17 2021, 13:51 IST
Devastating floods have torn through entire villages and killed at least 128 people in Europe, most of them in western Germany where stunned emergency services were still combing the wreckage. Unsuspecting residents were caught completely off guard by the torrent dubbed as the "flood of death". Streets and houses were submerged in water in some areas while cars were left overturned on soaked streets after flood waters passed. Some districts were completely cut off.
Europe's worst floods in decades: Aerial pictures show the scale of devastation
This aerial view taken in Valkenburg shows the houses inundated due to heavy rains. Credit: AFP Photo
An aerial photo shows areas near Meuse submerged in rain water. The death toll from the devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 126, most in western Germany where emergency responders were frantically searching for missing people. Credit: AFP Photo
An aerial view shows the destruction in the pedestrian area of Bad Muenstereifel, western Germany, after heavy rain hit parts of the country causing widespread flooding. Credit: AFP Photo
An aerial view shows the damaged Steinbach hydrolic dam in Euskirchen, western Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
An aerial photo shows a man walking on the bridge over the Meuse. Credit: AFP Photo
The flooded area around the Meuse in Valkenburg, the Netherlands. Credit: AFP Photo
The flooded area around the Meuse after a levee of the Juliana Canal broke in Brommelen. Credit: AFP Photo
An aerial photo shows the flooded area around the Meuse in Valkenburg. Credit: AFP Photo
Aerial view taken in Brommelen shows the flooded area around the Meuse after the Juliana Canal broke. Credit: AFP Photo
An aerial photo of the Maas/Meuse river in Maaseik, northern Belgium, where the situation remains critical as the water keep rising after the heavy rainfall of the previous days. Credit: AFP Photo