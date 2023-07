Serbian sensation and world number two Novak Djokovic got emotional and burst into tears after looking at his son and family members while addressing the audience during an on-court interview after losing Wimbledon's 2023 final to world number one Carlos Alcaraz. Addressing his son, he said, "It's nice to see my son, still there, still smiling. I love you. Thank you for supporting me. I'll give you a big hug."