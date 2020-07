Studio Ghibli has broken mold after mold of what we expect films for kids to be.

The Japanese animation house — founded by filmmakers Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki — has spent 35 years telling winding, complex stories that stretch the bounds of what animation can do. In one, a treacherous battle rages between humans and the deities of a forest fighting to maintain the balance of nature. Another tale pits sorcerers against each other and questions the supernatural ethics of using magic in warfare. And one story opens up a transcendent and terrifying spirit world, in a work heralded by critics as one of the best films of the 21st century.



Studio Ghibli has made its films more widely available on streaming platforms. Here's a guide to some of the most greatest anime movies ever made.