News in Pics: July 2, 2023; Best shots from around the world
Australia's Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and teammates celebrate the wicket of England's Ben Duckett before it is overturned. Credit: Reuters Photo
A French firefighter works to extinguish a burning car during the fifth day of protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in Tourcoing, France. Credit: Reuters Photo
Supporters of Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gather at the Zocalo square for an event to mark the fifth anniversary of Lopez Obrador election victory on July 1, 2018, in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters Photo
Indian players celebrate after they won in penalty shoot out during the 2nd semifinal of SAFF Championship 2023 between India vs Lebanon at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav being greeted by his supporters on his birthday, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope – July 2, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on .In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Travel will result in new romantic attractions. You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Pilgrims begin their journey towards cave shrine
A batch of pilgrims began their yatra from Baltal base camp in Ganderbal, J&K to Amarnath cave on July 1. The yatra was flagged off by deputy commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir, along with senior officials of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and the police at the Baltal base camp. The Amarnath Yatra is a significant religious event for Hindus, and it involves trekking to the Amarnath Cave, located at an altitude of about 3,880 meters (12,730 feet) in the Himalayas.
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Pilgrims begin their journey towards cave shrine. Credit: PTI Photo
The annual Amarnath started with thousands of pilgrims heading out from the base camp to the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on July 1. Credit: PTI Photo
The 62-day pilgrimage was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir, along with senior officials of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and the police, at the Baltal base camp. Credit: PTI Photo
Baltal, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, is one of the twin routes for the annual pilgrimage. Credit: PTI Photo
The other one is the Pahalgam route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Credit: PTI Photo
All arrangements for the annual pilgrimage, including those related to security, have been put in place. Credit: PTI Photo
Army personnel keep vigil as a convoy of the second batch of Amarnath Yatra 2023 pilgrims leaves for Kashmir, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Officials asserted that the yatra would not be possible without the support of the local people. Credit: PTI Photo
Pilgrims on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath at Baltal in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
Sadhus get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra 2023, at Ram Mandir base camp, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope – July 1, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. | Lucky Colour: Sea-Green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out.. Try not to go over the top | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors .Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You can't go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
La Liste’s World's Best Hotels Rankings: Top 10 Indian hotels featured on the list
La Liste, known for its annual World's Best Restaurants selection, released its top 1,000 World's Best Hotels, calculated by their bespoke algorithm. Here we list the top ten Indian hotels featured on the list that are recognized for their exceptional hospitality and luxurious amenities.
In Pics | Top 10 Indian hotel featured on World's Best Hotels
Rank 10 | The Leela Palace Bengaluru - Garden City's Only Modern Palace Hotel in Bengaluru. Credit: Instagram/@theleelapalacebengaluru
Rank 09 | The Leela Palace Udaipur: Udaipur's Only Modern Palace Hotel By Lake Pichola in Udaipur. Credit: Instagram/@theleelapalaceudaipur
Rank 08 | Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. Credit: Instagram/@tajlakepalace
Rank 07 | The Oberoi in Mumbai. Credit: Instagram/@theoberoimumbai
Rank 06 | The Oberoi Grand in Kolkata. Credit: Instagram/@theoberoigrandkolkata
Rank 05 | The Leela Palace New Delhi. Credit: Instagram/@theleelapalacenewdelh
Rank 04 | Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Credit: Instagram/@tajmahalmumbai
Rank 03 | Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Credit: Instagram/@tajfalaknuma
Rank 02 | Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. Credit: Instagram/@rambaghpalace
Rank 01 | The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. Credit: Instagram/@theoberoiudaivilas