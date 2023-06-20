News in Pics | July 20, 2023
UPDATED : Jun 20 2023, 08:08 IST
A mahout paints his elephant on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, outside the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Defence Minister of Vietnam General Phan Van Giang prior to their meeting at Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi, Monday, June 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian-Americans raise slogans to send a message of welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his state visit, in Washington, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Herders with their herd cross snow covered Rohtang Pass, in Manali district, Monday, June 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
A young man dives into Rapti River as people enjoy at the river bank on a hot summer day, in Gorakhpur, Monday, June 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope – June 20, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 19 2023, 22:46 IST
Today's Horoscope – June 20, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | A more confident approach with your superiors could do the trick. You are very good at what you do, and you should project that amount of confidence. At work, a new group of friends are enticing you to spend time with them, but don’t forget your comfort zone either. Colour: Yellow | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Colour: Orange | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Friends are giving you a hard time right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible. You are feeling subdued, but your flamboyant personality wins over a cold colleague or boss. Colour: Terracotta | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one. Colour: Mustard | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Elders in the family can be quite demanding, and you feel used. However, you need to learn to say ‘no’ as well. Turn things around, make sure that they do their share. A family outing can be very enlightening, and you can understand the family politics that is going on. Colour: Beige | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Colour: Brown | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Colour: Mango | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance payouts, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information. Colour: Teal | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, and negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Colour: Chocolate | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn| A period of change and transition begins, with the moon bringing new endeavours to fruition. Singles may find an opportunity to cross the frontier of romance. Travel, study or people from overseas may be involved. Colour: Garnet | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. Colour: Violet | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A trip abroad or even a foreign junket becomes possible. Passions escalate – so keep your cool and avoid angry outbursts. You may go back on a nostalgic trip or an old flame flickers back into your life. Colour: Cobalt-blue | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Heavy rains lash Chennai, disrupts normal life
UPDATED : Jun 19 2023, 14:12 IST
With parts of Tamil Nadu witnessing heavy downpours since Sunday evening, authorities declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. Meanwhile, the India Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and three neighbouring districts.
In Pics | Heavy rains lash Chennai, disrupt normal life
Heavy rains lashed Chennai on Monday bringing relief from the scorching heat. Credit: PTI Photo
Several places in the city were inundated leading to water-logging and heavy traffic on Monday morning due to the incessant rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Vehicles drove through several waterlogged roads, including the Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway, after the rainfall in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
With the city witnessing heavy downpours, authorities decided to declare a holiday for schools and colleges. Credit: PTI Photo
So far, a holiday has been declared for schools in six districts—Ranipet, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet and Vellore. Credit: PTI Photo
The weather office forecast more spells of rain for the city and its suburbs today. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Movies accused of distorting historical facts
UPDATED : Jun 19 2023, 14:23 IST
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's recently released film Adipurush has become part of the list of movies to irk the audience with its alleged historical facts distortion. While it is not new in showbiz for a film to face the heat for its tweaking the historical facts. Here we list a few Indian movies which came under the radar and faced petitions and audience uproar for altering the meddling with historical facts.
In Pics | Movies accused of distorting historical facts
Adipurush is facing criticism for its pedestrian language and depiction of Sita in the mythological epic. Many Hindu outfits also believed that the movie has 'distorted facts'. Bowing to the pressure, the makers of the movie have decided to 'revise some of the dialogues' and said the amended lines will be added to the film by this week. Earlier, the movie ran into trouble its poor visual effects forcing the makers to re-release the trailer with VFX enhancement. Credit: IANS Photo
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' (2022) might have set several records at the box office. But the film faced backlash after its release. The audience accused the makers of distorting historical facts. Several PILs were filed against Rajamouli for portraying the 'false' friendship between Alluri Sitarama Raju & Komaram Bheem. Rajamouli, on his part, has clarified many times that film is entirely fictional and is based on two of his favourite warriors who never met each other in real life. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' (2018) was embroiled in controversy for several reasons. From its title to its storyline, the movie irked historians, Rajputs and Muslims over misrepresentation of the period. The film faced severe backlash and was released after obliging to the needs of the right-wing outfit. The movie was released after the change in the title and a few modifications. Credit: Special Arrangement
Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Mohenjo Daro' (2016) ran into trouble for historical inaccuracies and portrayal of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization in the movie. Facing the heat filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker decided on releasing a director's cut version of the film abiding to some of the concerns raised by the audience. Credit: Special Arrangement
Bollywood's 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan stirred storm after the release of Mangal Pandey (2005) as many indian historians, Ballia residents and British scholars complained about the distortion of history in the biographical drama. Credit: Special Arrangement
News In Pics, June 19, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jun 19 2023, 07:00 IST
People attend a march as part of the LGBT+ pride celebrations, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 18, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
Chennai: Fishermen return after catching fishes in the Bay of Bengal following the end of the fishing ban, at the Kasimedu fishing harbour, in Chennai, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced 2023 topper Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy with his parents , who scored 341 out of 360 marks and secured all-India rank 1, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Nadia: A labourer with his children on Father’s Day while working at a brick kiln, in Nadia, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Spain's Jordi Alba lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the UEFA Nations League final. Credit: Reuters Photo