News in Pics, July 21, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 21 2022, 08:15 IST
- 1 /7
Visitors watch military vehicles destroyed or burned, displayed as part of an outdoor exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment close to the Church of Three Saints (L) and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery (in back ground) in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Fireworks explode over swimmers at a water park in Xiangjiang Happy City, amid a heatwave warning in Changsha, Hunan province, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Residents make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Yoff, district of Dakar. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire, during a heatwave, in Bad Saarow, South-East of Berlin, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
A demonstrator stands in front of a burning car during a protest against fuel prices in Santiago, Panama. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Protesters gather in front of a building belonging to the Turkish Embassy during a demonstration against a Turkish attack on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk, in Baghdad, Iraq. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Embera indigenous women with umbrellas and a Panamanian flag block the Panamerican highway during a protest against fuel prices in Chepo, Panama. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 21, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 21 2022, 01:15 IST
Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - July 21, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You know that change is in the air, but you’re not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what’s occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 2
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today’s events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 6
- 4 /13
Gemini | You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 8
- 5 /13
Cancer | Your boundless energy and stamina keeps the day going but at times you need to step back and listen. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Colour: Peach Number: 3
- 6 /13
Leo | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends, and do keep a lookout for someone special. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 4
- 7 /13
Virgo | You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children and interaction with women emphasised. Relationships take a different meaning, as your perspective also changes. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 7
- 8 /13
Libra | Work load increases. Loved ones may be unreasonable. You’re in the mood to party. You must be careful not to reveal secrets or get involved in gossip. A friend will help you resolve an issue today. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 9
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Don’t spend money that you really don’t have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long broken friendship. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 5
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can’t trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 6
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 8
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 3
- 13 /13
Pisces | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 2
Sakshi Agarwal rings in her birthday in Hawaii; Pics go viral!
UPDATED : Jul 20 2022, 21:56 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | Sakshi Aggarwal | Kollywood | Hawaii | Celebrity Vacations | Celebrity |
Kollywood actress Sakshi Aggarwal set the internet ablaze with her alluring pictures. The diva, who is in the US on a month-long holiday, made the most of her 32nd birthday by ringing it in style in the Hawaiian Islands, a paradise on earth. Take a look...
- 1 /11
Sakshi Agarwal rings in her birthday in Hawaii; See Pics
- 2 /11
Kollywood actress Sakshi Agarwal has set the internet on fire with her birthday pictures. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 3 /11
The diva, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, took to social media to share some alluring pictures from Hawaii, which is known for its gorgeous beaches. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 4 /11
In the shared pictures, Sakshi was seen in a bikini, enjoying the sun, sand and beach. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 5 /11
Moments after her post, these pictures went viral on social media. with netizens appreciating her stunning photographs. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 6 /11
Sakshi is a beach bum and her look has grabbed everyone's attention. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 7 /11
The actress is in the United States on a month-long holiday and is making the most of her vacation. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 8 /11
Sakshi looks stunningly sexy as she shows off her hot body in a black bikini while on a beach vacation. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 9 /11
On the work front, Sakshi has completed her portion on 'The Night'. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 10 /11
Sakshi shot to fame after her stint in the television reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 11 /11
Meanwhile, she is awaiting the release of her films, Prabhu Deva-starrer 'Bagheera' and Samuthirakani's 'Naan Kadavul Illai'. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease the rain god
UPDATED : Jul 20 2022, 15:10 IST
rains | rituals | News | India News | monsoon food |
From frog weddings to naked ploughing, here we take a look at some of the unusual rituals practised across the country to appease the rain god.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease the rain god
- 2 /7
Frog Wedding: One of the most followed rituals, people organise a wedding of frogs to appease the rain god, Lord Indra. Many believe that performing a frog wedding will make lord Indra happy and he will bless us with good rains. Credit: MS Manjunath/DH Photo
- 3 /7
Varuna Yajna: Priests perform a special puja by immersing themselves in barrels of water and chanting the name of Lord Varuna 1,000 times as a prayer to bring rainfall. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Kappathalli: The Kappathalli dance is performed in parts of Andhra Pradesh to appease the rain god. People perform a folk dance where two men shoulder a pole with a frog tied in the middle. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 5 /7
Vanavasam: There is a belief in Telangana that the rain gods will heed penance and make it rain if people leave their homes and spend the day in the forest as part of an exile, Vanavasam. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 6 /7
Mud-bath: People in the Uttar Pradesh region believe that throwing or bathing a person in mud would please Indra, the god of rain. In some parts, they even bury their children up to the neck to appease deities hoping that the ritual would bring early rains. Credit: Screengrab from Video shared by ANINews UP
- 7 /7
Naked Ploughing: In Uttar Pradesh as part of a custom to bring rain, women plough the fields naked at night for rainfall. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Telangana's vibrant Bonalu festival
UPDATED : Jul 20 2022, 17:42 IST
Telangana | India News | Secunderabad | Hyderabad |
The annual 'Ashada Bonalu' festival is celebrated with great zeal and fervour in Telangana with devotees thronging the temple to offer prayers to the goddess. Here are some pictures from Telangana's 'state festival' that displays the beauty of India and its traditions.
- 1 /10
In Pics | Telangana's vibrant Bonalu festival
- 2 /10
Bonalu is an annual festival celebrated in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana as a thanksgiving to the goddess for fulfilment of vows. It involves the worship of the goddess and her various forms. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
The Bonalu festival is celebrated usually during the Hindu calendar month of 'Ashada' which falls in July/August. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
The festival is celebrated to ward off diseases and usher in good health, peace, and prosperity. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
People in Hyderabad celebrating the Bonalu festival. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
This festival was accorded the status of 'state festival' by the Telangana government after the formation of the new state in June 2014. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Artistes dress up as gods and demons and perform during a procession. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
Unlike last few years when the festival was a subdued low-key affair due to Covid-19, this time it was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Devotees pose for a photo during the 'Bonalu' festival in Secunderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
A performer dressed as the Hindu goddess Maha Kali takes part in a Bonalu festival procession at the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad. Credit: AFP Photo