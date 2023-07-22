News In Pics, July 22, 2023: Best photos from the world
A protester holds a placard during a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur state, in New Delhi, Friday, July 21, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
People wade through a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains at Andheri, in Mumbai, Friday, July 21, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, July 21, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Elvis, the Galapagos giant tortoise, gets a shower at the Phoenix Zoo, as Arizona, U.S. battles through a relentless heat wave, with temperatures soaring above 110 degrees Fahrenheit, 43C, for 22 consecutive days, July 21, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
Protesters hold flags as they march in demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul on a road in Shoresh, Israel, which leads to Jerusalem, July 21, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
News In Pics, July 21, 2023: Best photos from the world
Locals on a waterlogged road during monsoon rainfall, at Nalasopara in Palghar district, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP MLA Basavaraj Bommai with party MLAs stages a protest at Vidhana Soudha against the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs, in Bengaluru, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Members of the Jain community stage a protest against the killing of Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj in Karnataka, in Jabalpur, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Family members of the people trapped under the rubble after a landslide at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
A protester sits as fire emerges during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 20, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours, put on high alert
UPDATED : Jul 20 2023, 18:03 IST
Mumbai is put on a high alert as the city received 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kph. All major roads are struggling with traffic snarls, and the operations of local trains are also disrupted due to incessant rainfall. The government has announced that all schools in the city will remain shut for safety reasons.
Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours, put on high alert. Credit: PTI Photo
India's financial capital Mumbai witnessed an average 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours throwing normal life out of gear. Credit: PTI Photo
The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs along with strong winds over the next day and issued a high alert. Credit: PTI Photo
The heavy downpour on Wednesday (July 19) caused water-logging in many low-lying areas and affected local train services. Credit: PTI Photo
Heavy rains and wind also uprooted trees causing damage to vehicles in some areas. Credit: PTI Photo
A commuter rides through a pothole-ridden road in Juinagar after monsoon rainfall in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Powai Lake overflows due to heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
A young woman crosses the road amid monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
A traffic police personnel manages traffic during monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Commuters riding through rain in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
News In Pics, July 20, 2023: Best photos from the world
Commuters ride past during monsoon rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
A man receives ration near the makeshift camps set up for the flood-affected people at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Bilal takes care of his pony 'Raju' at Sheshnag during Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Amarnath, J & K, Friday, July 14, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
A child sits near books kept for drying at a makeshift camp set up for the flood-affected people from the low-lying areas around the swollen Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Protesters gather near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad hours after the embassy was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Koran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, July 20, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | World's top 10 most powerful passports
UPDATED : Jul 20 2023, 12:35 IST
Here we list the top ten most powerful passports in the world, according to a report recently released by Henley Passport Index.
In Pics | World's top 10 most powerful passports. Credit: Unsplash Photos
Rank 10 | Estonia and Iceland stand at tenth position with free access to 182 countries. Credit: Unsplash Photos
Rank 9 |The ninth spot was taken by Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia. They have free access to 183 countries. Credit: Unsplash Photos
Rank 8 | Lithuania and the United States are in the eighth position with free access to 184 countries. Credit: Getty Images
Rank 7 |The seventh position was taken by Greece and Canada. They have free access to 185 countries. Credit: Getty Images
Rank 6 | Sixth on the list are Australia, Hungary and Poland with free access to 186 countries. Credit: Pexels/@Nataliya Vaitkevich
Rank 5 | Malta, Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Switzerland have access to 187 countries and rank fifth on the list. Credit: Getty Images
Rank 4 | With free access to 188 countries, Ireland, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom rank fourth on the list. Credit: Unsplash Photos
Rank 3 | The third position was secured by Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden. These countries have free access to 189 countries. Credit: Pexels/@nappy
Rank 2 | Germany, Italy and Spain share the second spot with free access to 190 countries. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 1 | Singapore has the most powerful passport as its citizens can travel to as many as 192 countries in the world. Credit: Twitter/@Naija_PR