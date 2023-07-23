News In Pics, July 23, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 23 2023, 07:42 IST
Congress workers during a protest over sexual violence against women in Manipur, in Thane, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Vehicles stuck in debris after a cloudburst at Rohru area in Shimla district, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Anti-government demonstrators protest against President Dina Boluarte in Lima, Peru July 22, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
People take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
Steven from Croatia who is homeless and sleeps on the stairs of a museum looks on after he has been given a bottle of water, some pasta and cold tea by Red cross workers as they check on homeless, during a heatwave across Italy, in Rome, Italy. Credit: Reuters Photo
Steven from Croatia who is homeless and sleeps on the stairs of a museum looks on after he has been given a bottle of water, some pasta and cold tea by Red cross workers as they check on homeless, during a heatwave across Italy, in Rome, Italy July 21, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
News In Pics, July 22, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 22 2023, 08:07 IST
A protester holds a placard during a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur state, in New Delhi, Friday, July 21, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
People wade through a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains at Andheri, in Mumbai, Friday, July 21, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, July 21, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Elvis, the Galapagos giant tortoise, gets a shower at the Phoenix Zoo, as Arizona, U.S. battles through a relentless heat wave, with temperatures soaring above 110 degrees Fahrenheit, 43C, for 22 consecutive days, July 21, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
Protesters hold flags as they march in demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul on a road in Shoresh, Israel, which leads to Jerusalem, July 21, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
News In Pics, July 21, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 21 2023, 07:47 IST
Locals on a waterlogged road during monsoon rainfall, at Nalasopara in Palghar district, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP MLA Basavaraj Bommai with party MLAs stages a protest at Vidhana Soudha against the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs, in Bengaluru, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Members of the Jain community stage a protest against the killing of Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj in Karnataka, in Jabalpur, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Family members of the people trapped under the rubble after a landslide at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
A protester sits as fire emerges during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 20, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours, put on high alert
UPDATED : Jul 20 2023, 18:03 IST
News | India News | Mumbaikars | Mumbai Rains | Mumbai rain | Maharashtra News |
Mumbai is put on a high alert as the city received 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kph. All major roads are struggling with traffic snarls, and the operations of local trains are also disrupted due to incessant rainfall. The government has announced that all schools in the city will remain shut for safety reasons.
Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours, put on high alert. Credit: PTI Photo
India's financial capital Mumbai witnessed an average 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours throwing normal life out of gear. Credit: PTI Photo
The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs along with strong winds over the next day and issued a high alert. Credit: PTI Photo
The heavy downpour on Wednesday (July 19) caused water-logging in many low-lying areas and affected local train services. Credit: PTI Photo
Heavy rains and wind also uprooted trees causing damage to vehicles in some areas. Credit: PTI Photo
A commuter rides through a pothole-ridden road in Juinagar after monsoon rainfall in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Powai Lake overflows due to heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
A young woman crosses the road amid monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
A traffic police personnel manages traffic during monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Commuters riding through rain in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
News In Pics, July 20, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 20 2023, 07:56 IST
Commuters ride past during monsoon rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
A man receives ration near the makeshift camps set up for the flood-affected people at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Bilal takes care of his pony 'Raju' at Sheshnag during Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Amarnath, J & K, Friday, July 14, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
A child sits near books kept for drying at a makeshift camp set up for the flood-affected people from the low-lying areas around the swollen Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Protesters gather near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad hours after the embassy was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Koran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, July 20, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo