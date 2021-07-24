News in Pics, July 24: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 24 2021, 06:43 IST
- 1 /7
Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Huan Huan, a pregnant female panda, sits in a cage before undergoing an echography at the Zoo-Parc de Beauval, in Saint-Aignan, central France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A man wades on a flooded road after heavy rain in Xinxiang, in central China’s Henan province. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A helper walks along a destroyed road near the municipality of Mayschoss in the district of Ahrweiler, western Germany, days after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in the Ahr region. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Indian cricket team players pose with the trophy after their win over Sri Lanka in the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Presidential honor guards salute next to the coffin of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead earlier this month, during the funeral at his family home in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Scores of taxis left in a company parking lot, after drivers were unable to pay rent on them due to the economic hardship of Covid-19 and more than a year of no incoming foreign tourism, in Bangkok. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 24, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 24 2021, 00:50 IST
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - July 24, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on .In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance.| Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | rust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future.| Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | A relationship seems unmanageable. Sort out your priorities and communicate, rather than hide behind your feelings. You feel blocked and hemmed in today. Spending time on a leisure activity beneficial. | Lucky Colour: Pistachio | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today.A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Avoid risky adventures today. Your creativity highlighted, and money comes your way.Home situation still tricky, with hair-trigger tempers all-round.| Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | You could do extremely well in competitive sports events. A project looks promising. Much appreciation comes your way. Be positive in your outlook and put your views across without ruffling any feathers.| Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Long-term financial issues could be problematic. A new line of revenue with a friend as a partner. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A great day for a personal makeover. Travel seems good, however an old flame could re-enter. Compromise may be necessary at work and avoid losing your temper. | Lucky Colour: Tangerine | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Lowered vitality could affect your work. Take time to help a friend who hasn't been feeling well. Romance in the air. . Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be, as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours| Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise! | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Maharashtra's Ratnagiri: See Pics
UPDATED : Jul 23 2021, 15:28 IST
Monsoon emergency | monsoon | Maharashtra' | News | Rain affected | Rainfall | Flood | flood water | flood mayhem |
Chiplun, Khed and some other towns in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri were inundated following heavy rains. More than 50 per cent area of Chiplun, located around 250km from Mumbai and having a population of over 70,000, is submerged in floodwaters.
- 1 /10
Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Maharashtra's Ratnagiri; See Pics
- 2 /10
Chiplun, Khed and some other towns in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri were inundated following heavy rains, with inclement weather and incessant downpour creating difficulties for the government agencies to carry out rescue operations in this district located in the Konkan region. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /10
Discharge of water from the Kolkewadi dam has further added more woes in the coastal town of Chiplun. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /10
The administration has sought help from multiple agencies in rescue efforts. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /10
More than 50 per cent area of Chiplun, located around 250km from Mumbai and having a population of over 70,000, has got submerged in flood waters. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /10
The Mumbai-based Western Naval Command confirmed receiving a request from the Maharashtra government to send rescue teams. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /10
Even landslide was reported near Parshuram ghat. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /10
Major rivers in Ratnagiri district, including Jagbudi, Vashishti, Kodavali, Shastri, Bav have been flowing above the danger level following heavy rains. Credit: IAF
- 9 /10
Choppers are engaged in the rescue operations and are evacuating the stranded people to safer places. Credit: IAF
- 10 /10
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of heavy rainfall for the next few days. Credit: Special Arrangement
These heartbreaking photos of plastic pollution around the world hit hard
UPDATED : Jul 23 2021, 12:28 IST
United Nations | Pollution | Plastic waste | World news | photography | Exhibition | environment | Trending |
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. This came true at a photo exhibition in the UN that showcased the aftermath of plastic waste and how it is affecting our surroundings. These hard-hitting photographs narrating the amount of garbage humans produce and spread are horrifying. Here we take a look at the pictures that tell what we've left behind on Earth.
- 1 /28
These heartbreaking photos of plastic pollution are very hard to look at! Photo by Muntaka Chasant (Ghana)
- 2 /28
Major drainage systems in Accra, Ghana's capital city, empty single-use plastic waste into the ocean through the Korle Lagoon. The urban poor sometimes swim in it to recover recyclable material. Aerial view of the Korle Lagoon, choked with single-use plastic, Ghana. Photo by Muntaka Chasant (Ghana)
- 3 /28
Garbage piles collected in several such areas are estimated to amount to 216,000 kilograms per month. This girl is growing up in a squatter settlement around Sabah, Malaysia. Photo by Fakir Mohamad bin Md. Nor (Malaysia)
- 4 /28
These boys spend their days fighting for food and goods. It’s a daily war for them in the depot of Chittagong, Bangladesh. Photo by Muhammad Amdad Hossain (Bangladesh)
- 5 /28
Recent research has shown that these manta rays ingest as much as 137 pieces of plastic an hour, which exposes their population to unknown long-term risks. A filter-feeding manta ray attempts to eat amidst the plastic in Nusa Penida, Bali. Photo by Vincent Kneefel (The Netherlands)
- 6 /28
When deliveries of donated educational and medical supplies began in 2004, most of the area was still relatively clean. Now the patch of plastic waste stretches for at least a kilometre and is a good 100 metres wide. 129-year-old humanitarian vessel Vega sails through plastic waste in the Java Sea. Photo by Margarete Macoun (Germany)
- 7 /28
This local beach in Java, Indonesia, has become an illegal dumpsite for plastic waste. One of the residents can be seen burning the plastic, so it doesn’t enter her house at high tide. Photo by Vincent Kneefel (The Netherlands)
- 8 /28
A woman scavenges for survival in a mountain of plastic waste, Pakistan. Photo by Sufyan Arshad (Pakistan)
- 9 /28
A young sea turtle is trying to breathe in a puddle of water filled with plastic in Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo by Heidi Acampora (Brazil)
- 10 /28
A youngster swims in a river polluted with plastic and other waste in Bocaue, Philippines. Photo by Jophel Botero Ybiosa (Philippines)
- 11 /28
In Accra, Ghana, a plastic waste scavenger brings plastic he has recovered to a dumpsite where middlemen will buy it for recycling. Photo by Muntaka Chasant (Ghana)
- 12 /28
Plastic waste has become part of our microcosmos, even found among the grains of sand on this Uruguayan beach. Photo by Mauricio Ruiz (Uruguay)
- 13 /28
Agriculture is the main sector of Tanzania's economy, with almost 70% of the poor living in rural areas and working in farming. These days, plastic waste pollution has increased so much that it is affecting both the environment and livelihoods. Photo by Paul Elias (Tanzania)
- 14 /28
A large number of homeless people in Dhaka, Bangladesh have lost their property due to natural disasters. For them, an asphalt street is the best they can hope for, otherwise they have to sleep on plastic trash. Photo by Muhammad Amdad Hossain (Bangladesh)
- 15 /28
Morning spotlight at Anse Royale Church, Seychelles. Plastic waste can be found even in the most serene places. Here, it overshadows the beauty of the sunrise and the peacefulness symbolised by the cross. Photo by Sienna Goldstein (Seychelles)
- 16 /28
In Tuscany, near San Vincenzo, Italy, small pieces of broken-down plastic and industrial plastic pellets have been washed up on the beach along the coastline. Photo by Alexandra Rudiak (Germany/Canada)
- 17 /28
A windstorm coming from the South washes up plastic on the shoreline of the Pelješac peninsula, Croatia. Photo by Anita Bubalo (Croatia)
- 18 /28
In Bretagne’s quaint village of Plouharnel, France, once the surfers leave for winter, sea currents fill the seaside with trash. An invasion of plastic monsters, if you will. Photo by Céline Bellanger (France)
- 19 /28
The Njoro River flows from the Mau Forest, continuing along several residential areas. By the time it reaches Lake Nakuru, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kenya, it is filled with plastic. Photo by James Wakibia (Kenya)
- 20 /28
Ever since ancient times, Lithuanian forests have been a place of tranquillity. Now nature is sending us a message, sadly in a plastic bottle. Photo by Jurgita Šukienė (Lithuania)
- 21 /28
Clean beaches are increasingly becoming a rare sight in tourist-friendly Croatia. Photo by Paula Porobija (Croatia)
- 22 /28
In the archipelago of islands off the coast of Panama, the indigenous communities of the Guna Yala tribe are suffering from a plastic invasion. Photo by Sophie Dingwall (The United Kingdom)
- 23 /28
On the reef of a small coastal village in the Indonesian Banggai Archipelago, the villagers are doing their best to fight against plastic pollution. Plastic bags like this one represent a hollow deceit for animals that prey on jellyfish, such as sea turtles. Photo by Shannon Switzer Swanson (The United States of America)
- 24 /28
Once an important commercial waterway, the Buriganga river in the southwest outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, has now turned into a plastic river. Photo by Shahriar Hossain (Bangladesh)
- 25 /28
Trash heaps near the Adriatic Sea where the Bura wind spreads plastic waste onto the grazing fields. Photo by Goran Dorić (Croatia)
- 26 /28
Fishing in the Brantas river of the East Java province, Indonesia, means going through loads of plastic trash, discarded by the residents of thousands of buildings. Photo by Fully Syafi Handoko (Indonesia)
- 27 /28
The goat belongs to an islander from the Bajou tribe in Tiworo, Indonesia. Every year, the island beaches are covered by plastic waste, brought in by the ocean currents. Photo by Fakhrizal Setiawan (Indonesia)
- 28 /28
Countryside 30 km outside Split, Croatia, after a great storm. Photo by Đurđica Milosavljević (Croatia)
News in Pics, July 23: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 24 2021, 06:41 IST
- 1 /6
A demonstrator carries a tire to set it on fire during a protest against the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
Members of the new guard of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards arrive before the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, south east England, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
A flooded farm is seen near Cao village following heavy rainfall in Anyang, Henan province, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
The Olympic Rings are seen in front of the skyline during sunset ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
A lone man wearing a protective face mask crosses an empty street during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
The Bootleg Fire, which started on July 6th near Beatty, Oregon, has burned over 395,000 acres and is currently 38% contained. Credit: AFP Photo