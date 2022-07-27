News in Pics, July 27, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 27 2022, 03:30 ISTMexico | Democratic Republic of Congo | Pope Francis | Emmanuel Macron | Iraq | Switzerland |
- 1 /7
People visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, US. Credit: Reuters photo
- 2 /7
An aerial view shows the spiral Malwiya minaret, a mid-ninth century treasured Iraqi national monument, at the site of the Great Mosque of Samarra in the city of Samarra, north of Baghdad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
This image taken in Goma on July 26, 2022 shows Congolese soldiers intervening as demonstrators stage a protest outside a UN base of the UN peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo, MONUSCO. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Drivers sit in their vintage race cars awaiting to start during the Indianapolis in Oerlikon race demonstration at the Offene Rennbahn cycling track in Zurich's Oerlikon suburb, Switzerland. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /7
Pope Francis kisses a baby named Mateo, as he arrives to preside a mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Credit: Reuters photo
- 6 /7
View of pre-Hispanic pieces from different periods that were retrieved from Spain to Mexico on July 11 and are now exhibited at the Museo del Templo Mayor in Mexico City. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Former French tennis player Yannick Noah performs on stage in front of France's President Emmanuel Macron during a party in Etoudi district, Yaounde. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - July 27, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 27 2022, 00:44 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - July 27, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 1.
- 3 /13
Taurus: Delegating work seems like a good idea. Thoughts of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 6.
- 4 /13
Gemini: Mars makes you edgy, and cash flow seems restricted. The key to handling current frustrating circumstances is to pay attention to what is necessary and continue on a steady course. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 3.
- 5 /13
Cancer: It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 2.
- 6 /13
Leo: By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 8.
- 7 /13
Virgo: You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 5.
- 8 /13
Libra: You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Try not to go over the top . A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 7.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 9.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through Loved ones may need support. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 4.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 6.
- 13 /13
Pisces: A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 2.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Rahul Gandhi, others detained during Congress' protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning
UPDATED : Jul 26 2022, 23:32 IST
Sonia Gandhi | Rahul Gandhi | protest | Indian Politics | National Herald | Congress |
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several party leaders were detained by Delhi Police at Vijay Chowk during MPs' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest against the questioning of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.
- 1 /8
In Pics | Rahul Gandhi, others detained during Congress' protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning
- 2 /8
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs were detained by Delhi police at Vijay Chowk after they staged a protest against the ED questioning Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting on the road at Vijay Chowk during the protest march from Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
The Congress MPs had earlier gathered at Parliament to decide on the party's strategy as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald newspaper, for the second time. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
Police detain Congress MP Digvijay Singh during a protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhawan against ED's interrogation of the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
Congress MPs P Chidambaram, Vivek Tankha, Digvijaya Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil and others conduct a protest march against ED questioning of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case, at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others conduct a protest march against ED questioning of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
Congress MPs stage a protest against ED's interrogation of Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, at Parliament House. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
CWG 2022: Five Indian wrestlers to watch out for
UPDATED : Jul 26 2022, 23:10 IST
Sports News | Wrestling Federation of India | CWG | CWG games | Wrestling |
India is sending a contingent of over 200 athletes for the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. One of India's strengths at such multi-sport events is wrestling and here we take a look at the five wrestlers who will be in the key fray and are expected to make India proud in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
- 1 /6
CWG 2022: Five Indian wrestlers to watch out for
- 2 /6
Ravi Kumar Dahiya: Ravi made headlines at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning a silver medal. This time all eyes are on him and as he is expected to return with a gold medal at CWG 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
Bajrang Punia: Ace wrestler from the Jhajjar district in Haryana, he made the country proud by clinching a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympics. This time everyone pinned hope that he will be able to up his performance and climb up higher at the podium at CWG 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
Vinesh Phogat: Coming from the famous Phogat family of wrestlers, Vinesh had won gold medals in the previous two CWG editions of 2018 and 2014. At the CWG 2022, she is expected to make a hat-trick of gold. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
Anshu Malik: Anshu is having a great run at the international wrestling competitions, she had become the first Indian woman to win silver at World Wrestling Championships in October 2021 and won another silver at the Asian Wrestling Championships in April 2022. We just hope she continues her form and gets another medal in her career. Credit: DH Photo
- 6 /6
Deepak Punia: This 23-year-old wrestler from Haryana has shown a lot of promise in his career so far. At Asian Wrestling Championships 2022, he won a silver medal in the men's freestyle 86 kg category. It will be great if he is able to add one more medal to his tally at CWG 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics| Drinks that will help in strengthening your immunity this monsoon
- 1 /6
In Pics | Drinks that will help in strengthening your immunity in monsoon
- 2 /6
Turmeric Soup: Used in India for thousands of years as a spice and medicinal herb, turmeric has multiple proven health benefits. It is antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. With the addition of garlic, onions, and ginger, this antimicrobial recipe is a must-have soup during monsoons and winters or simply because you are feeling under the weather. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /6
Amla Ginger Soup: A unique combination of amla and ginger, this soup is full of anti-inflammatory, immunity strengthening and detox benefits. In order to boost immunity this monsoon, one must try this! Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 4 /6
Ginger tea: This drink is an easy way to flush out toxins from the body. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of ginger help us in improving our immunity. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /6
Moringa Drumstick Soup: Drumsticks are a very good source of iron and can help detox the system. Moringa leaves along with lentils can also be made into a soup that is equally therapeutic. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /6
Lotus nuts Smoothie: Lotus nuts (makhana) smoothie helps keep the heart healthy and plays a vital role in weight loss. Most importantly, it has anti-ageing properties. Makhanas have the highest resistant starch (RS) content among all the nuts. It is way higher than cashews, peanuts etc. Super rich in pre-biotic content, this smoothie is what you need if you want to have something light. Credit: Getty Images