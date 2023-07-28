News in Pics | July 28, 2023
- 1 /5
U.S. President Biden's son Hunter to face tax charges in federal court. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Locals sit at the flooded Dussehra Ghat behind the Taj Mahal as water level of the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark, in Agra. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
Rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
Rain in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Kites rest on the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope – July 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 28, 2023
- 2 /13
Aries: Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Duties and obligations seem burdensome and you may feel self-pity or temporarily down in the dumps. Colour: Buff | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus: Your desire for excitement and adventure may lead to dangerous situations today. New interests keep you preoccupied. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. Try not to judge new faces harshly. Colour: Lilac | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini: Things may seem out of control. Caution with money. Patience in career matters advised. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. News through phone or text gives you new information to organise and think about. Colour: Gold | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer: Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Colour: Sea-Green | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo: Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. Colour: Coffee | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo: You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. Colour: Maroon | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra: A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Colour: Violet | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Colour: Scarlet | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Colour: Peach | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Sky-blue | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius: A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Colour: Emerald | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pices: Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. Colour: Mango | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
PM Modi inaugurates international airport in Rajkot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rajkot International Airport, the Greenfield Airport which has been developed in a total land area of more than 2500 acres at a cost of more than Rs 1400 crore.
- 1 /8
PM Modi inaugurates international airport in Rajkot
- 2 /8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an international airport near Rajkot city in Gujarat on July 27. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
The event also saw Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of Civil Aviation of India Jyotiraditya Scindia in attendance. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
Located in Hirasar village, approx. 30 km from Rajkot, is spread over an area of 1,025.50 hectares (2,534 acres), out of which the Airports Authority of India has constructed the airport in an area of 1,500 acres. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
The airport has a 3,040 metre (3.04 km)-long and 45-meter-wide runway where 14 planes can be parked at any given point. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
After inaugurating the airport, the PM took a walk in the premises and learnt about technical aspects of the facility from officials. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the newly-inaugurated Rajkot International Airport, at Hirasar in Rajkot. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Rajkot. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | 6 places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon
Travel enthusiasts like to visit hill stations, beaches and waterfalls during the monsoon as these places come alive after receiving rainfall. Karnataka with its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage has plenty to offer to such travellers. Several places in Karnataka come alive with lush greenery and pleasant weather during the moonsoon. Here we list some places in Karnataka one can visit during the monsoon. However, one should check the weather and road conditions before planning the trip as heavy rainfall may cause temporary disruptions in certain regions.
- 1 /7
In Pics | 6 places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon
- 2 /7
Coorg attracts tourists throughout the year. This picturesque hill station is famous for its coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and gushing waterfalls. The Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls are particularly enchanting during the monsoon. Credit: Twitter/@GhumIndiaGhum
- 3 /7
Chikkamagaluru is another another coffee paradise that offers serene landscapes and numerous waterfalls. This place comes alive during monsoon with vibrant colours and a symphony of rainfall. Mullayanagiri, located in Chikkamagaluru, is the highest peak in Karnataka and is blessed with unmatched beauty. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 4 /7
Jog Falls is one of the highest waterfalls in India and offers a breathtaking sight during the rainy season. The Falls split into four distinct cascades, creating a mesmerising natural wonder. Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh
- 5 /7
With its ancient ruins and historic temples, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi offers a unique charm. The beauty is further elevated by the onset of monsoon in Karnataka. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 6 /7
During the monsoon, the Kudremukh National Park transforms into a green paradise. You can trek to the Kudremukh peak that offers stunning views bringing you closer to mother nature. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 7 /7
The coastal city of Mangalore becomes lush and vibrant during the monsoon. One can enjoy the pleasant weather by visiting pristine beaches like Panambur and Ullal, or explore the temples and churches of the region. Credit: DH Pool Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
RIP Sinead O'Connor: 5 must know facts about Irish singer
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor had a significant impact on the music industry around the world and was known for her powerful writings, voice and emotive performances. Here are some facts about the Dublin-born songstress who left us on July 26.
- 1 /6
RIP Sinead O'Connor: 5 must know facts about Irish singer. Credit: Facebook/@SineadOConnor
- 2 /6
Singer Sinead O'Connor is known for her unique bald head look which she started maintaining in the late 1980s. She explained that her look was a rebellion against traditional notions of femininity and her identity as a woman. Credit: Facebook/@SineadOConnor
- 3 /6
Her first album 'The Lion and the Cobra' was released in 1987. The song trended worldwide and also fetched her a Grammy nomination for best female rock vocal performance in 1989. Credit: Facebook/@SineadOConnor
- 4 /6
Apart from singing, O'Connor also tried acting and appeared on screen for the first time in the Northern Irish TV film 'Hush-a-Bye Baby'. The movie centered around teenage girls during the period of turmoil known as 'The Troubles'. Credit: Facebook/@SineadOConnor
- 5 /6
O'Connor changed her name multiple times throughout her life, including to Magda Davitt in 2017 and later to Shuhada' Davitt, after embracing Islam in 2018. Credit: Facebook/@SineadOConnor
- 6 /6
O'Connor was married four times and had four children -- Jake, Roisin, Shane, and Yeshua. Credit: Facebook/@SineadOConnor