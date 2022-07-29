News in Pics, July 29, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 29 2022, 05:45 ISTFrance | China | Pope Francis | Afghanistan | Tour De France |
Jumbo-Visma team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the 2022 Tour de France, is celebrated by fans in his hometown of Glyngore on July 28, 2022, a few days after the finish of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
A police officer looks on as protesters block roads and hurl rocks in Conakry on July 28, 2022, after authorities prevented supporters of the opposition party, National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), from gathering in the streets for a peaceful march. Credit: AFP Photo
Afghan internally displaced refugee women stand in a queue to identify themselves and get cash as they return home to the east, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp in the outskirts of Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
This long exposure photo shows lightning over the Koto district of Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
Pope Francis participates in an open-air mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada, on July 26, 2022. - The Pope will be celebrating the feast of St. Anne, grandmother of Jesus, a day of particular reverence for Indigenous Catholics. Credit: AFP Photo
A boy uses an umbrella in Nanlouguxiang Alley during a rainfall in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
Young supporters wave French and Spanish flags as the pack rides during the 4th stage of the new edition of the Women's Tour de France cycling race, 126,8 km between Troyes and Bar-sur-Aube, eastern France. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 29, 2022
UPDATED : Jul 28 2022, 23:22 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 29, 2022
Aries | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good- much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest | Lucky Colour: Lime yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Female members of your family may play on your emotions. A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation is not viable | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pictures | Highest-paid IT CEOs in India
UPDATED : Jul 28 2022, 14:21 IST
Rajesh Gopinathan | TCS | Wipro | Business News | Infosys | Salil Parekh |
Here we list the top five CEOs of Indian IT companies who walked away with a huge pay package.
In Pictures | Highest-paid IT CEOs in India
Rajesh Gopinathan: Tata Consultancy Services CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan saw an increase of 26.6 per cent in FY22 and was paid Rs 25.75 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
CP Gurnani: Tech Mahindra's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director earned an annual compensation package of Rs 63.4 crore. His remuneration saw an exponent rise of 189 per cent in FY22. Credit: Reuters Photo
Salil Parekh: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh received a remuneration of Rs 71.02 crore in FY22 and was one of the highest-paid IT CEOs in India. Credit: B H Shivakumar/DH Photo
Thierry Delaporte: Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte took home a total compensation of Rs 79.8 crore in the financial year 2021-22. Credit: PTI Photo
C Vijayakumar: IT giant HCL Technologies' CEO C Vijayakumar earned an annual compensation package of Rs 123.13 crore in 2021 and was the highest-paid IT CEO in India. In the company’s annual report, it was mentioned that Vijayakumar took an annual base salary of $2 million while he got another $2 million in variable pay. Credit: DH Pool Photo
News in Pics, July 28, 2022: Best photos from the world
Surrounded by security, Pope Francis rides in the 'Popemobile' as he tours the Plains of Abraham on July 27, 2022 in Quebec, Canada. Credit: AFP Photo
Policemen stand guard next to buses on the side of the road after short, medium and long-distance passenger transport companies started an indefinite strike to demand the government cuts in fuel prices and tolls, on July 27, 2022, in Asuncion. Credit: AFP Photo
Workers stand in a courtyard amongst debris following an attack on a shopping and office complex in central Kharkiv on July 27, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
People attend the unveiling of the late human rights activist and councilwoman Marielle Franco's statue at the Buraco do Lume square, downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
An employee sifts through bales of clothing at a Goodwill Outlet Center on July 27, 2022 in Hackensack, New Jersey. Credit: AFP Photo
Traffic moves under a bridge displaying a banner from the monsoon tree plantation campaign in Karachi, Pakistan. Credit: Reuters photo
Goats graze on dried grass on Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) property on July 27, 2022 in Walnut Creek, California. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 28, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 28 2022, 01:39 ISTAries Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - July 28, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: When you can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. You may be called upon to show leadership for others. Keep an eye on your legal affairs and watch out for a new romance! Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 5.
Taurus: Female associates/colleagues/authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Past traumatic relationships have left you feeling isolated and unhappy. Do not carry past baggage and look forward to some interesting encounters soon. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 3.
Gemini: You are very family-oriented but feel that you are unable to give the time and attention your family deserves. Health-wise you feel down. You are advised to take relaxation breaks and will find your health blooming. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 6.
Cancer: Important faces are around today that can help you make the most of current situations. Capitalise on your love life which seems to be on a high. A big shift in career plans likely. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 8.
Leo: Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 2.
Virgo: Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. Lucky Colour: Pearl. Lucky Number: 7.
Libra: Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue. Lucky Number: 4.
Scorpio: Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 9.
Sagittarius: A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 3.
Capricorn: The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be .A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 1.
Aquarius: Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Auburn. Lucky Number: 5.
Pisces: In matters of property and legal issues, analyze and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 6.