The healthcare industry is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing industries. Reportedly, consuming over 10% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of most developed nations. Newsweek along with global data firm Statista came up with the list their fifth annual list of the World’s Best Hospitals in 2023. This survey was conducted by speaking to over 80,000 medical professionals across 28 countries. Here we take a look at the top ten best hospitals worldwide.