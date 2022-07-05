News in Pics, July 5: Best photos from around world
- 1 /6
A firefighting helicopter drops water to extinguish a forest fire, with St. Peter's Basilica in the background, in north Rome, Italy, July 4, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
A worker stands in a crater in front of a heavily damaged house in a residential area of Kramatorsk on July 4, 2022, the day after a Russian rocket attack. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
An aerial picture taken by drone shows a livestock market on the outskirts of the rebel-held town of Dana, in the northwestern Idlib province near the Turkish-Syrian border on July 4, 2022, head of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Health workers collect swab samples from commuters for Covid-19 coronavirus screening after a surge in number infections in Kolkata on July 4, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
People kayak along a flooded street from the overflowing Hawkesbury river due to torrential rain in the Windsor suburb of Sydney on July 4, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hold a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade route in Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, July 4, 2022.. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 5, 2022
UPDATED : Jul 04 2022, 22:54 ISTAries Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac | Leo Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 5, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Develop your sense of fair play | Colour: Silver | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others successful. A person in authority may offer help | Colour: Yellow | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Good time for public relations and sales. Focus your excitement and enthusiasm on a specific task. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment | Colour: Platinum | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted | Colour: Velvet-black | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully | Colour: Lavender | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | A good day to do a good turn. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. You need to look around and see all the positive things in your life rather than just the negative | Colour: Blue | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects | Colour: Ivory | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship.The day could reveal important information about so-called friends | Colour: Mustard | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't | Colour: Lilac | Numbers: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You could buy a vehicle. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations | Colour: Peach | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | A good time to start an exercise program for physical fitness. Romantic encounters could end up in ego clashes. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion | Colour: Ash | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You want to keep your affairs confidential, but Venus lends you charm and you attract attention. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work | Colour: Blue | Number:2 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
UPDATED : Jul 04 2022, 17:08 IST
Miss India | Miss India World | Sini Shetty | Karnataka |
Karnataka's Sini Shetty was adjudged as the winner of the Femina Miss India World 2022 title at the grand finale of VLCC Femina Miss India in Mumbai. The star-studded evening also saw performances by Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler.
- 1 /8
Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
- 2 /8
Karnataka’s Sini Shetty was crowned as Femina Miss India World 2022 at the grand finale of the VLCC Femina Miss India beauty pageant. Credit: Instagram/missindiaorg
- 3 /8
Rubal Shekhawat of Rajasthan was adjudged as Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up. Credit: Instagram/missindiaorg
- 4 /8
Uttar Pradesh’s Shinata Chauhan emerged Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up. Credit: Instagram/missindiaorg
- 5 /8
Miss India World Sini Shetty flanked by Femina Miss India 2022 first Runner-up Rubal Shekhawat and Femina Miss India 2022 second Runner-up Shinata Chauhan during the Femina Miss India 2022 beauty pageant. Credit: Instagram/missindiaorg
- 6 /8
Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj were part of the jury panel for the evening. Credit: Instagram/missindiaorg
- 7 /8
The pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions. Credit: Instagram/missindiaorg
- 8 /8
The star-studded evening witnessed performances by actors Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler. Credit: Instagram/missindiaorg
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 4: Best photos from around world
UPDATED : Jul 04 2022, 06:32 ISTWorld news | Ukraine | Russia | LGBTQ | Wimbledon | Novak Djokovic | Italy | Copenhagen |
- 1 /5
An avalanche set off by the collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps killed at least six people and injured eight others. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
Employees clean debris in front of a destroyed hotel after a rocket attack in Kramatorsk, on July 3, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
People are seen running during the evacuation of the Fields shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022 after Danish media reported a shooting. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Netherlands' Tim van Rijthoven. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /5
A reveler takes a selfie as they celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Brasilia, Brazil July 3, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 4, 2022
UPDATED : Jul 04 2022, 08:37 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 4, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint | Colour: Blue | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours | Colour: Maroon | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on | Colour: Yellow | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues | Colour: Linen | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life | Colour: Mustard | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark | Colour: Green | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You could find that children will be a handful. You will get upset over trivial matters. You may be able to move ahead in your chosen professional field. Financially a very steady position | Colour: Lilac | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Emotional outbursts are possible. Plan a party, and you will make new contacts. Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of | Colour: Chocolate | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Hold off on making any major commitments. Friendship rules the day and you find you are much sought after Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely | Colour: Jade | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Financial matters highlighted. A contract or a new source of income may come through today | Colour: Sky-Blue | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a backup plan. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves | Colour: Cream | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with | Colour: Mauve | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay