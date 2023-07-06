This rare celestial event, buck full supermoon, was witnessed from Argentina to Britain last night. This supermoon in July is called buck full supermoon because of its closeness to Earth. According to NASA, this buck-full supermoon is expected to appear for roughly three days and where the moon will be seen as 5.8 per cent bigger and 12.8 per cent brighter than an ordinary full moon. Here are some pictures from the event.