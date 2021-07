Sportspersons who have been the Olympics flagbearers for India over the years have been pioneers in their respective fields and brought many accolades to the nation. Their contribution has been widely recognized and is seen as a symbol of the Olympic ideals, one who can be an inspiration or a role model for the future. As everyone is gearing up for the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, here we take a look at the Indian athletes who were flagbearers at the Olympics so far: