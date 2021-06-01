News in Pics, June 1: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jun 01 2021, 06:28 ISTUnited States | Japan | Australia | Coronavirus | Covid-19 | Coronavirus vaccine | Colombia | Venezuela | Canada |
- 1 /8
Jay B, founder of the Asian Frontliners in Oakland, California, speaks during a rally on the National Mall in Washington. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
Cristiana Chamorro, former director of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation and pre-presidential candidate, takes her face mask off before giving a press conference following the detention of two of her former employees by the national police in Managua. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
Australian softball national team players arrive at Narita Airport in Chiba prefecture, Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /8
People stand in line for a ride at Pacific Park amusement park on the Santa Monica Pier as crowds gather on Memorial Day as shutdowns are relaxed more than a year after Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns began, in Santa Monica, California. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
Flowers, shoes, and moccasins sit on the steps of the main entrance of The Mohawk Institute, a former residential school for First Nation kids, to honour the 215 children who's remains were recently discovered in a mass grave, in Brantford, Ontario, Canada. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
A woman argues as senior citizens and health workers wait to receive their first dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease, outside the hotel Alba Caracas, which was turned into a mass vaccination centre, in Caracas, Venezuela. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /8
Relatives and friends carry the coffin of indigenous leader Sebastian Jacanamijoy, who was killed on May 28, 2021 during a protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque, during the funeral in Cali, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Lava flowing from the volcano at Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland is seen in this still frame from a drone video. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 1, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 01 2021, 00:11 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
- 2 /13
Aries: Avoid conflicts and discussions at home. A trip could be delayed. A day to please and pamper yourself. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Lucky color: Magenta. Lucky number: 3.
- 3 /13
Taurus: Try not to be too emotional with those around you. Financial limitations are likely if you take risks. Make sure that you keep other's secrets today or it will backfire on you. Lucky color: White. Lucky number: 6
- 4 /13
Gemini: You are ready for the new and unusual! Good day for public relations and sales. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. Lucky color: Lavender. Lucky number: 7
- 5 /13
Cancer: Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. Travel plans in the offing. Lucky color: Jade. Lucky number: 5
- 6 /13
Leo: Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Financial matters highlighted. A contract or a new source of income may come through today. Lucky color: Sky-Blue. Lucky number: 2
- 7 /13
Virgo: You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. Lucky color: Tan. Lucky number: 8
- 8 /13
Libra: You will find yourself extremely attractive to the opposite sex. Be cautious and watch out for fair-weather friends. Investments in art and property can be profitable today. Lucky color: Brown. Lucky number: 1
- 9 /13
Scorpio: There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Now that you’ve set out your game plan, you’ll maximise your potential. Lucky color: Maroon. Lucky number: 9
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today. Lucky color: Wine. Lucky number: 4
- 11 /13
Capricorn: A fortunate phase when the Moon and Venus are protecting your interests. So go all out for it. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open. Lucky color: Saffron. Lucky number: 6
- 12 /13
Aquarius: What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky color: Yellow. Lucky number: 5
- 13 /13
Pisces: Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Lucky color: White Lucky number: 3. Lucky gem: 6
IPL 2021 to continue in UAE: Photos of stadiums that will host second half of the tournament
UPDATED : May 31 2021, 15:57 IST
IPL 2021 | UAE | Abu Dhabi | Sharjah | Dubai | cricket tournament | Cricket | Indian Premier League |
Here's a look at photos of the cricket stadiums in the United Arab Emirates that will host the second half of IPL 2021. On May 29, the BCCI general body approved the IPL's resumption in September in the UAE. The body decided to seek a month's time from the ICC to assess the Covid-19 situation in India before taking a final call on the ICC T20 World Cup being conducted in the country this year.
- 1 /5
- 2 /5
UAE’s Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai will host the remainder of the matches in IPL 2021. Credit: Twitter/JayShah
- 3 /5
Dubai Cricket Stadium: With a seating capacity of 25,000 and a pitch diameter of 148 m, the multi-purpose venue has hosted many international sporting events as well as concerts. Credit: Twitter/DubaiStadium
- 4 /5
Sharjah Cricket Stadium: This is a crowd favourite that has hosted several memorable cricket matches over the last few decades. The stadium holds the Guinness World Record for hosting the most ODIs with 240 matches played at the venue. Credit: Twitter/sharjahstadium
- 5 /5
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium: Another favourite for modern cricket, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is situated in Abu Dhabi. Constructed in 2004, the stadium has two large stands and can accommodate 20,000 people. Credit: Twitter/JayShah
News in Pics, May 31: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : May 31 2021, 06:04 ISTBrazil | Peru | Coronavirus | Covid-19 | United States | France | Paris | GOLF |
- 1 /8
Peru's socialist candidate Pedro Castillo and his opponent, right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori fist bump as they start their last debate ahead of the June 6 run-off election, in Arequipa, Peru. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /8
Alex Palou of Spain drives his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to second place in the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
Kuwaiti businessman Jassem Buabbas displays Darkling beetles inside a special room at his farm in Kabad, 50km northwest of Kuwait City. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
A bride listens to the judge during a mass wedding, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease, at Brasilia's national museum in Brasilia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
Jason Kokrak celebrates by wearing the Colonial Country Club plaid jacket after winning the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
People flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /8
Cheri Madsen competes in the Womens 400 Meter Dash Wheelchair T54 final during the Desert Challenge Games at Westwood High School. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Members of the Raid, special unit of the French police get ready to intervene in Emerainville, outskirts Paris, on May 30, 2021, during operations to arrest a man who holed up in his home in Emerainville as he is suspected of killing a woman and wounding his neighbour. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 31, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : May 30 2021, 23:53 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope |
- 1 /13
- 2 /13
Aries: Try to be upfront and demanding today, Your charm wins the support of others. This stubborn streak you're showing is not earning you any goodwill. Lucky color: Emerald. Lucky number: 1
- 3 /13
Taurus: International trade or correspondence successful. Court decisions may not be favourable this time. You have to take hold of your life and make some crucial decisions. A friend rakes up an old issue. Lucky color: Cream. Lucky number: 7
- 4 /13
Gemini: Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance good. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Lucky color: Aquamarine. Lucky number: 2
- 5 /13
Cancer: Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle. Lucky color: White. Lucky number: 9
- 6 /13
Leo: Say no to get-rich-quick schemes and 'promising opportunities'. A good friend may not deserve your trust. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky color: Beige. Lucky number: 6
- 7 /13
Virgo: Travel plans may come unstuck, but keep your cool and don’t react to stressful situations. Things have a way of falling into place naturally today. Lucky color: Chrome. Lucky number: 5
- 8 /13
Libra: Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Lucky color: Purple. Lucky number: 8
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky color: Saffron. Lucky number: 3
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Try to entertain an important client today.. Don't be too quick to sign documents. Be discreet about your personal life. An old issue that you thought resolved may crop up now. Lucky color: Brown. Lucky number: 6
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Don't let your partner put you down. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened. Lucky color: Chocolate. Lucky number: 4
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Money may roll in from unexpected quarters. A good time for investments and savings plans. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Lucky color: Turquoise. Lucky number: 7
- 13 /13
Pisces: The accent is on communication – your family, friends. A day for socializing and increased interaction with people. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story! Lucky color: Russet-brown. Lucky number: 5