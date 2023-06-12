News in Pics - June 12: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
People attend a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
A police officer captures the waves in the Arabian sea ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Porbander. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
A 40-feet statue of a hockey player that was installed near Rourkela Airport during Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 crashes down due to Norwester winds and rains, in Rourkela. credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
An artist makes graffitis on the walls along the Vishrantwadi road, in Pune. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Sculptures of national birds and animals of the G20 countries made from scrap metal at a waste-to-art themed park setup ahead of the G20 Summit, at Kautilya Marg, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
Raul Meneses wears a mask depicting former U.S. President Trump during a gathering at Tropical Park, as he is to appear in a federal court on classified document charges, in Miami, Florida. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after winning the French Open. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - June 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - June 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 3
- 3 /13
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5
- 4 /13
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2
- 5 /13
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 6
- 6 /13
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 8
- 7 /13
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): The day starts off on a good note with everything falling into place. The evening calls for some quick thinking with two admirers wanting you at the same time! Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 4
- 8 /13
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: magenta Lucky number: 7
- 9 /13
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: peach Lucky number: 9
- 10 /13
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 1
- 11 /13
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8
- 12 /13
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky number: 3
- 13 /13
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Football teams to win the treble
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City edged past Inter Milan, whose manager Simone Inzaghi admitted going into the match that their side would be underdogs, in the Champions League final Sunday. With the 1-0 victory, City won the first Champions League in the club's history and also managed to win the treble their neighbours Manchester United had done in the spectacular Alex Ferguson-managed 1998-99 season.
Manchester City have now won the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in the same season, cementing the club's spot in an exclusive list of European clubs who have achieved the same feat.
Here is a look at all clubs to win the treble.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Football teams to win the treble
- 2 /11
Celtic became the first European club to win the treble in the 1966-67, when they clinched the Scottish League, Scottish Cup, and what was then the European Cup. Credit: Twitter/@RareTega
- 3 /11
Ajax was the second to achieve this feat, winning the Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, European Cup in the 1971-72 season. During this season Ajax lost just one game, remaining otherwise undefeated in domestic and European competitions. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 4 /11
Another Dutch club, PSV, replicated this feat in their 1987-88 season. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 5 /11
Alex Ferguson became Sir Alex Ferguson when Manchester United, under his management, became the first English club to win the treble in the 1998-99 season, managing to win the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 6 /11
Inter Milan, under Jose Mourinho, managed to win the treble in the 2009-10 season, sealing the deal with Serie A, Coppa Italia, Champions League victories. Credit: Youtube/UEFA
- 7 /11
Bayern Munich is one of two clubs to have won the treble twice. They won it first in the 2012-2013 season, with victories in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League. Credit: Twitter/@TheLucasLad
- 8 /11
They did it again in the 2019-2020 season. Apart from the treble, Bayern went on to win all six competitions in the 2020 calendar year, including the DFL-Supercup, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /11
The other team that managed to win the treble twice has been magical Barcelona. Under Pep Guardiola in his first season as manager, Barcelona became the first Spanish side to win the treble, clinching victories in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Champions League in the 2008-2009 season. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 10 /11
Barcelona in 2014-2015 was a fearsome prospect with the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar giving opposition defenders all sorts of trouble. Under Luis Enrique, the Spanish club won its second continental treble this season. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 11 /11
Pep Guardiola recreated his Barcelona feat with Manchester City, after many a frustration in the European competition since he took charge of the English side. However, this time it was nigh inevitable, as City won the EPL making the most of Arsenal's last-minute fumbles following a great season. A resurgent Manchester United were not enough to stop Pep's juggernaut from claiming the FA Cup, and Inter despite their best efforts, conceded a goal from Rodri, to give City the treble. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - June 11, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - June 11, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7
- 3 /13
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 2
- 4 /13
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea .Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 5
- 5 /13
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 6
- 6 /13
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3
- 7 /13
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9
- 8 /13
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue Lucky Number: 4
- 9 /13
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number: 7
- 10 /13
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5
- 11 /13
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You're up for a passionate encounter with someone special. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8
- 12 /13
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Keep your temper under check. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 2
- 13 /13
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettling but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: silver Lucky Number: 6
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Yellow alert in several districts as southwest monsoon rains arrive in Kerala
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (June 8) declared the onset of monsoon over Kerala. The state recorded widespread rainfall activity across different stations. Meanwhile, IMD's forecast for the upcoming days includes thundershowers. Rain alerts have been issued in various districts.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Yellow alert in several districts as southwest monsoon rains arrive in Kerala
- 2 /7
The India Meteorological Department on Thursday (June 8) declared the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala. IMD further forecasted isolated thundershowers in the coming days and sounded rain alerts in various districts. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
An orange alert was issued in Kozhikode. The district is expected to receive 115.6 to 204.4 millimetres of rainfall in 24 hours. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
In view of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, fishing activities were suspended totally. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and and Kannur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
Even as there were alerts about an El Nino climate pattern during the monsoon, IMD has forecast normal rains during the season. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon that hit Kerala further advanced to remaining parts of south Arabian sea and some parts of central Arabian sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal. Credit: PTI Photo