The Taj Mahal reopened to the public as the nation, still reeling from a disastrous second wave of the pandemic, pushes to lift restrictions in a bid to revitalise its economy. The 17th Century white marble mausoleum, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in Agra, was closed in early April as India introduced strict lockdown measures in an effort to contain a surge in Covid-19 infections. (Credit: PTI Photos)