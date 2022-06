Spain, France and other western European nations sweltered over the weekend under a blistering June heatwave, with some wildfires still blazing. Europe is facing an unusually early and intense heatwave coming from North Africa, and governments of many countries have issued warnings and instructions to the public on how to "survive" it. The soaring temperatures were in line with scientists' predictions that such phenomena will now strike earlier in the year thanks to global warming. From thronging beaches to water parks, people are trying different ways to cool off amid soaring mercury levels.