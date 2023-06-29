News in Pics | June 29, 2023
- 1 /5
Australia's Steven Smith and Alex Carey walk off the filed at stumps. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
A view of the Horizon Arctic ship, as salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions are returned, in St. John's harbour, Newfoundland, Canada. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Goats on sale at a livestock market near Jama Masjid on the eve of 'Eid-ul-Adha’ (Bakrid), in Nagpur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
Muslims offer 'namaz' at historic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Russian President Vladimir Putin kisses a participant of a meeting in a street in Derbent in the southern region of Dagestan, Russia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope – June 29, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 28 2023, 23:06 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope |
- 1 /13
- 2 /13
Aries | Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Being tactful can be carried to extremes | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now.Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you | Lucky Colour: Libra | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities | Lucky Colour: Sepia-Brown | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
QS Ranking 2023: Top 10 Indian varsities featured in World's Best Universities
UPDATED : Jun 28 2023, 20:42 IST
News | World news | India News | Educations | universities | Universities in India |
Here we list the top ten Indian institutes that have been featured in the list of the world's best universities in the recently released QS World University Rankings.
- 1 /11
- 2 /11
IIT Bombay has topped the list and is placed first in India. The university has moved significantly up from 172nd rank last year to 149th rank in the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings. Credit: Twitter/@iitbombay
- 3 /11
Second on the list was IIT-Delhi which was placed at 197. Credit: IIT Delhi
- 4 /11
The third position was secured by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, which stood at 225. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
Fourth best Indian varisity, according to the study, is IIT-Kharagpur, which has been ranked at 271 in the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 6 /11
Fifth position was taken by IIT-Kanpur, which stands at 278th on global ranking. Credit: Instagram/@iit.kanpur
- 7 /11
IIT-Madras has been ranked 285 in the QS World University Rankings and is the sixth best Indian institution. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
IIT-Guwahati is the seventh best Indian university with ranking of 364. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 9 /11
IIT-Roorkee stands at 369 and is the eighth-best Indian university according to QS World University Rankings. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 10 /11
Ninth spot was taken by University of Delhi as it stood at 407th position in the QS World University Rankings. Credit: Facebook/@UniversityofDelhi
- 11 /11
Tamil Nadu's Anna University rounded off the top ten list of Indian varsities featured in World's Best Universities. It was ranked at 427. Credit: www.annauniv.edu
Eid al-Adha 2023 | Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis
UPDATED : Jun 28 2023, 15:24 IST
biryani | Eid-ul Azha | Bakrid |
As Eid al-Adha is around the corner, let's take a look at some of the mouth-watering biryanis one should try this Bakrid.
- 1 /6
- 2 /6
Hyderabadi Biryani: This aromatic and flavorful biryani originates from the city of Hyderabad in India. Preparing this biryani is very simple and this recipe is perfect for a home preparation. It is made with basmati rice, meat (such as chicken, mutton, or fish), and a blend of spices including saffron, mint, and fried onions. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /6
Malabar Biryani: Hailing from Kerala's Malabar, this biryani is known for its unique blend of flavors. It combines fragrant rice, meat (such as chicken, mutton, or fish), spices, coconut milk, and a touch of lemon, resulting in a delicious and aromatic dish. Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /6
Awadhi Biryani: Also known as Lucknowi Biryani, this dish has a uniquely delicate flavor and rich fragrance and hails from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. It typically features tender meat, fragrant basmati rice, saffron, and a blend of spices like cardamom and cinnamon. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /6
Ambur Biryani: Hailing from Tamil Nadu's Ambur, this biryani is a delightful one-pot meal with succulent pieces of meat cooked to perfection along with the aromatic jeera samba rice, mint leaves, coriander leaves and whole spices. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 6 /6
Kolkata Biryani: This biryani is a specialty of Kolkata, India, and has a distinct flavor influenced by Mughlai and Awadhi cuisines. It is prepared with basmati rice, meat or egg, potatoes, and a unique blend of spices, including a touch of sweetness. Credit: Getty Images
QS World University Rankings 2024: Top 10 universities in the world
UPDATED : Jun 28 2023, 15:21 IST
universities | World news | Education |
Here we take a look at the top 10 universities in the world, according to the 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings. The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) that ranks universities from around the world based on various indicators.
- 1 /11
- 2 /11
Rank 10| University of California, Berkeley (UCB) - United States. Credit: Instagram/@uofcalifornia
- 3 /11
Rank 09 | University College London (UCL) - United Kingdom. Credit: Instagram/@ucl
- 4 /11
Rank 08 | National University of Singapore (NUS) - Singapore. Credit: Instagram/@nus_singapore
- 5 /11
Rank 07 | ETH Zurich - Switzerland. Credit: Instagram/@ethzurich
- 6 /11
Rank 06 | Imperial College London - United Kingdom. Credit: Instagram/@imperialcollege
- 7 /11
Rank 05 | Stanford University - United States. Credit: Instagram/@stanford
- 8 /11
Rank 04 | Harvard University - United States. Credit: Instagram/@harvard
- 9 /11
Rank 03 | University of Oxford - United Kingdom. Credit: Instagram/@oxford_uni
- 10 /11
Rank 02 | University of Cambridge - United Kingdom. Credit: Instagram/@cambridgeuniversity
- 11 /11
Rank 01 | Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - United States. Credit: Instagram/@mitpics