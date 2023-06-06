News in Pics, June 6, 2023: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jun 06 2023, 09:25 IST
A traditional annual event to express gratitude for the harvest and reject reinforcements at Tegalsambi village in Jepara. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman walks near a construction site of apartment buildings in Beijing. Credit: Reuters Photo
Scientist and lecturer Syafyudin Yusuf, 54, dives as he investigates coral in the waters of Badi Island. Credit: Reuters Photo
A local woman holds her dog at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kharkiv. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 6, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 06 2023, 00:03 IST
Today's Horoscope - June 6, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Planning a weekend getaway soon could put a new spin on familiar relationship. Lucky colour: Blue. Lucky number: 9
Your desire for excitement and adventure may lead to dangerous situations today. You are by nature slow to react to events, but you may go overboard on this one. New interests keep you preoccupied. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. Lucky colour: Lilac Lucky number: 3
Things may seem out of control. Caution with money. Patience in career matters advised. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable .Lucky colour: Gold. Lucky number: 7
Your meticulous planning may lead to personal success, but don’t lose sight of the woods for the trees. New relationships could evolve through group activities. A trip could open new doors in terms of friendships. Lucky colour: Linen. Lucky number: 8
Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships possible. Events today give you the chance to show how much you've matured. Impatience will be our worst enemy today. Lucky colour: Plum. Lucky number: 5
Disharmony at home can make you stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky number: 4
Your self-confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Put yourself and your interests as top priority before making any decision. Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 5
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky colour: Crimson Lucky number: 8
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with a partner. A good time to make plans and strategies or begin a course of study. Lucky colour: garnet Lucky number: 4
An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. A fitness regime could work wonders for your overall well being. You can't always live on love and air! Lucky colour: Sea-green Lucky number: 5
Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Partnerships or collaborations do well. The waxing moon adds enchantment to your mood, and travel plans look exciting. Lucky colour: Emerald Lucky number: 2
It is very important for you to stay focused today. This is a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Lucky colour: Caramel Lucky number: 6
NIRF Rankings 2023 | Top 10 Educational Universities in India
UPDATED : Jun 05 2023, 19:48 IST
The government has released India Rankings 2023 (NIRF), which lists the top ten Educational Universities in India. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is an initiative of the Government of India that ranks higher education institutions in India based on various parameters such as teaching, learning, research, and overall performance. Let us take a look!
NIRF Rankings 2023 | Top 10 Educational Universities in India
Rank 10 | University of Hyderabad was the tenth best varsity in India, according to NIRF 2023 rankings. Credit: DH Photo
Rank 09 | Founded by Sir Sayyid Ahmad Khan in 1875, the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) stood ninth on the list. Credit: DH Photo
Rank 08 | Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University, is one of the most popular engineering institutions in India and was adjudged eighth best educational university in NIRF 2023 Rankings. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rank 07 | Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth in Coimbatore occupied the seventh position. Credit: Facebook/@AmritaUniversity
Rank 06 | Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal was ranked sixth on the list. Credit: Twitter/@MAHE_Manipal
Rank 05 | Situated in the holy city of Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University secured the fifth place. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 04 | Fourth best university in India was bagged by Kolkata's Jadavpur University. Credit: Instagram/@jadavpuruniversity.kolkata
Rank 03 | Jamia Millia Islamia, one of the top public universities in New Delhi, stood third on the list. Credit: Instagram/@jamiamilliaislamia_official
Rank 02 | Established in 1969, the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi came second on the list. Credit: PTI Photo
Rank 01 | The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was adjudged the best university and research institution. Credit: Janardhan BK/DH Photo
Gufi Paintal Passes Away: Things to know about Shakuni Mama of BR Chopra's Mahabharat
UPDATED : Jun 05 2023, 16:11 IST
Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing 'Shakuni mama' in the epic TV serial "Mahabharat", died on Monday due to age-related issues. He was 79. Here we list some interesting things you might like to know about the noted actor.
Gufi Paintal Passes Away: Things to know about Shakuni Mama of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat
Gufi Paintal was an Indian actor and comedian who was best known for his work in the Hindi film and Television industry. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Born on October 4, 1944, in Delhi, Gufi Paintal appeared in numerous films and TV shows, often portraying comedic roles. Credit: Instagram/@gufi.paintal
One of his most notable roles was as Shakuni in the popular television series 'Mahabharat' (1988-1990), produced by BR Chopra. Shakuni was a pivotal character in the epic saga, known for his manipulative nature and role in the Kurukshetra war. Credit: Instagram/@gufi.paintal
Paintal also acted in several Hindi films, including ‘Sholay’ (1975), ‘Bawarchi’ (1972), and ‘Brahmachari’ (1968), among others. Credit: Instagram/@gufi.paintal
He played supporting roles and showcased his talent for comedy in Hindi films and serials. Credit: Instagram/@gufi.paintal
In addition to his acting career, Gufi Paintal directed and produced television shows. Credit: Instagram/@gufi.paintal
Paintal also worked as a dialogue and song writer and contributed to the Indian entertainment industry in various capacities. Credit: Instagram/@gufi.paintal
Overall, Gufi Paintal made significant contributions to the Indian film and television industry, particularly through his comedic performances and memorable characters. Credit: Instagram/@gufi.paintal
In Pics | Top 10 richest women in the world
UPDATED : Jun 05 2023, 16:52 IST
Here we take a look at the top ten wealthiest women in the world in 2023, according to the Forbes Billionaires List 2023 (as of June 05, 2023):
In Pics | Top 10 richest women in the world
Rank 10 | Chilean mining magnate Iris Fontbona rounds off the top ten list of the richest women in the world with an estimated net worth of $23.1 billion, according to Forbes World's Billionaires List. Credit: Instagram/iris_fontbona
Rank 9 | American novelist, philanthropist and the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos Mackenzie Scott ranks ninth on the list. Following their divorce, she received a significant amount in settlement. Her net worth is estimated to be around $24.4 billion. Credit: Instagram/@mackenziescott2020
Rank 8 | Australian businesswoman and mining magnate Gina Rinehart ranks eighth on the list with net worth estimated to be around $27 billion. Credit: Twitter/@jacksonmoon
Rank 7 | With an estimated net worth of $27.4 billion, German billionaire heiress Susanne Hanna Ursula Klatten is the seventh richest woman in the world. Credit: Twitter/@UniOfBuckingham
Rank 6 | Rafaela Aponte-Diamant, a shipping mogul who runs MSC along with her husband Gianluigi Aponte, ranks sixth on the list with an estimated net worth of around $31.2 billion. Credit: Twitter/@Forbes
Rank 5 | Israeli-American physician Miriam Adelson is the fifth wealthiest women in the world with net worth is estimated to be around $35 billion. She inherited a fortune of almost $35 billion from her late husband, Las Vegas Sands, CEO and chairman Sheldon Adelson. Credit: Twitter/@IHF_Heritage
Rank 4 | Jacqueline Mars, an American heiress and one of the owners of candy company Mars, ranks fourth on the list with an estimated net worth of $38.3 billion. Credit: Twitter/@DanAlexander21
Rank 3 | Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, is the third richest woman in the world. Her net worth is estimated to be around $56.7 billion. Credit: Twitter/@SteveCase
Rank 2 | Julia Koch, widow of late David Koch, who was one of the owners of Koch Industries, ranks second on the list with an estimated net worth of around $59 billion. Credit: David H Koch Foundation
Rank 1 | Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman globally and heiress of the L'Oréal empire. Her net worth is estimated to be around $80.5 billion. Credit: Twitter/@Forbes