Weeks after acquiring state-run carrier Air India, Tata Group announced that they have appointed N Chandrasekaran as its chairman on March 14, 2022. N Chandrasekaran, who was reappointed as Tata Sons chairman in February, will now also lead Air India. The news was made public after his appointment as the chairman of the airline was cleared by its board last week. Here we take a look at some of the interesting facts about the new chairman.