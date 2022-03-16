News in Pics, March 16: Best photos from round the world
materials, in Cainta Nora Buenviaje shows an outfit made of recycled sacks of rice, plastic bags and straws, at her shop in Cainta, Rizal Province, Philippines. Credit: Reuters Photo
Aerial view of left-wing groups taking part in a protest against the agreement reached by the Argentine government and the IMF in Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the construction site for 10,000 households in the Songsin and Songhwa areas nearing completion, in North Korea. Credit: Reuters Photo/KCNA
Local residents are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
India’s Yastika Bhatia is clean bowled by England's Anya Shrubsole during their 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match. Credit: AFP Photo
A vendor sells colours and water cannons ahead of the upcoming Holi festival, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - March 16, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - March 16, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Your emotions may seem misleading. But your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A raise in your salary could come as a pleasant surprise. Social life is hectic. After a long period of inactivity a sibling proves his/her mettle. Be more supportive | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Speculations can be avoided. Your wit could see you through a tricky situation today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. The misunderstanding caused between partners is by poor communication as well as trouble-makers | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. You can be a go-getter when the time is right, and new offers will come your way | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Overwork and stress can affect health. A good day to unwind and communicate with friends. Cash slow. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | A partner is demanding and wanting more of your time and attention than you are willing to give. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues | Lucky Colour: Blue-green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
In Pics | All you need to know about Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran
Weeks after acquiring state-run carrier Air India, Tata Group announced that they have appointed N Chandrasekaran as its chairman on March 14, 2022. N Chandrasekaran, who was reappointed as Tata Sons chairman in February, will now also lead Air India. The news was made public after his appointment as the chairman of the airline was cleared by its board last week. Here we take a look at some of the interesting facts about the new chairman.
In Pics | All you need to know about Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran
N Chandrasekaran was born on 2 June 1963 in Mohanur, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, India. An avid computer freak, Chandra did his Masters in Computer Applications from REC (now the National Institute of Technology) in Trichy and joined TCS, a budding IT company in 1986, as an intern. Credit: Twitter/@BureaucratsInd
Two months after the internship, the company offered him a job and he never left Tata since then. Credit: DH Pool Photo
In his 35 years of service with Tata, Chandra had held several positions and played a key role in taking the company to newer heights. Credit: PTI Photo
Chandra has held the positions of Chief operating officer (COO), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) executive director and Chief executive officer (CEO) in Tata Group. TCS has generated consolidated revenues of US$16.5 billion in 2015-16 under his leadership. Credit: PTI Photo
Chandra was appointed as the chairman of NASSCOM in India in 2012-13. Credit: PTI Photo
Chandra also served as the Chairperson of the IT Industry Governors’ at the WEF, Davos in 2015-16. Credit: IANS Photo
Not many know, the Reserve Bank of India appointed him as a director on its board in 2016. Credit: PTI Photo
Under his leadership, TCS became one of the largest private-sector employers in India. A close confidant of Ratan Tata, Chandra’s work was further lauded and he was promoted as Air India chairman in 2022. Credit: DH Pool Photo
In Pics | World's largest arms exporters
Amid the Russia and Ukraine crisis, here we take a look at the biggest arms exporters in the world and their market share between 2016 and 2020, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
In Pics | World's largest arms exporters
The United States is the largest arms exporter in the world. It is responsible for nearly 38.6% of international arms sales and has supplied arms to more than 100 countries in the most recent time span. Credit: AFP Photo
Second, on the list is Russia which contributes nearly 18.6% in international arms sales. Their biggest customers are India and China. Credit: Reuters Photo
France is steadily boosting their sales and ranks third on the list. It contributes 10.7% of international arms sales. Credit: Reuters Photo
China continues to grow at the global level and has surpassed Germany to claim the fourth spot in the list by supplying nearly 4.6% of arms sales globally. Credit: AFP Photo
Germany’s market in the global arms market has relatively shrunk in recent years. However, the Western European country has managed to secure the fifth position on the list with 4.5% of global arms sales. Credit: AP Photo
With 3.1% international arms sales, Italy sits in the sixth position. Credit: AFP Photo
The United Kingdom is positioned seventh on the list with a contribution of nearly 2.9% of international arms sales. Credit: Getty Images
Indonesia’s major orders gave South Korea’s arms sales a boost and it ranks number 8 on the list. It contributes 2.8% to international arms sales. Credit: Reuters Photo
10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is one of the finest performers in showbiz who has been winning hearts with her powerful acts in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Raazi’, 'Highway' and ‘Dear Zindagi’ to name a few. Alia is also a sensation when it comes to social media and her posts tend to make headlines. On Alia Bhatt's 29th birthday, we bring some rare and unseen childhood pictures of the Bollywood superstar.
10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt
Alia and father Mahesh Bhatt striking an animated pose. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
Alia seated on her mother's lap and looking adorable as ever. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
Check out this priceless childhood memory of Alia and Shaheen. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
Here is a childhood picture of Alia who is now adored by millions for her unique style of work. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
A rare and unseen photo of Alia with Paresh Rawal from the sets of a Bollywood film. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
An adorable Alia with her father. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
Toddler Alia learning to swim. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
Here’s a glimpse of how Alia looked as a kid. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
A cute-looking Alia posing with sister Shaheen. Credit: Instagram/shaheenb
A picture of Alia in her mother's arms. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt