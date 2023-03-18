News in Pics, March 18, 2023: Best photos from the world
A protester walks past burning barriers during a demonstration on Place de la Concorde in Paris on March 17, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
New York State Police Officers participate in the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
Ukrainian servicemen fire a M777 howitzer at Russian positions near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
A nnionists of the French union General Confederation of Labour (CGT) uses a spray can to write '64-no' on a barrier, part of the roadblock to the the oil terminals at the Total Energies refinery during a protest against the government's proposed pensions overhaul in Donges. Credit: AFP Photo
Malawi Defence Force, (MDF) soldiers and civilians work to recover body of a victim of a mudslide which resulted due to heavy rains resulting from cyclone Freddy during an MDF and Malawi Police Service rescue operation at Manje informal settlement up the slopes of Soche Hill in Blantyre, southern Malawi. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 18, 2023
Aries | Resist any idle chatter. Help if you can, but more than likely it will be sufficient just to listen. You may have been too agreeable to someone who just wanted to use you. Financial investments that deal with joint money can be extremely prosperous | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You can make changes that will enhance your appearance. Enjoy taking courses or lecturing others. You have a natural flair for communication, and you can put this to good use today | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You are hesitant and weighing the pros and cons of every move you make. Do be confident that you are going to succeed in whatever you plan. Try to go out of your way to make time for your loved one. Emotionally you are moody and withdrawn. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Today seems a good day to walk that extra mile for an older family member. Your boss has been very demanding of you lately. In fact you seem to be pulled in all directions. But today seems a good day to just chill and unwind with friends. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You are usually level-headed and practical, but someone has come into your life and swept you off your feet. Do come back into the real world. Work is getting pushed aside, but your well-meaning friends are pitching in | Lucky Colour: Beige| Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Do things with your children and avoid situations that make you feel as if you've neglected the ones you love. Overindulgence could lead to problems with digestion. Your partner may be erratic today if you haven't paid enough attention to him or her | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your sense of humour pulls you through a sticky situation, and lightens the mood all round at work. You are prudent with your money, but this is a good day to indulge yourself in retail therapy | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Strike a balance and decide what is best for you. Stay calm as you are able to find your emotional centre or equilibrium. A family putting can be very enlightening, and you can understand the family politics that is going on | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You can make new connections if you play your cards right, so make you do some fine networking in a social platform today. You are in a high energy, to get it all done, and you'll have little patience with those who are slacking off | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A direct approach in all matters will prove effective today. Events and happenings could be very last-minute today, so make sure you have done your homework. Try to avoid ego hassles and be more approachable | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
On Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary, a look back at some of his childhood photos
Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 46 years old. On Appu's second birth anniversary, we remember the Karnataka Ratna who lived a mere 46 years but revolutionised the Kannada cinema.
Young Puneeth Rajkumar with Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar. Credit: Instagram/puneethrajkumar.official
Check out this adorable picture of Appu with his father from their visit to Niagra Falls in Canada. Credit: Instagram/puneethrajkumar.official
A rare picture of Puneeth and his siblings taking part in his father Dr Rajkumar's rally. Credit: Instagram/puneethrajkumar.official
Puneeth Rajkumar poses with Kannada actor Vishnuvardhan. Credit: Instagram/puneethrajkumar.official
An adorable picture of young Puneeth Rajkumar. Credit: Instagram/puneethrajkumar.official
In Pics | Most polluted cities in the world in 2023
Here we list the top ten most polluted cities in the world (2023), according to Smart Air. Smart Air investigated 2022 air pollution data for 529 major cities from 88 countries around the world to create the 2023 updated list of the 10 most polluted cities in the world. These rankings are based on PM2.5 air pollution data from February 2022 to February 2023.
Rank 1 | Dammam, Saudi Arabia (124.11 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 2 | Lahore, Pakistan (111.63 µg/m3). Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank 3 | Dhaka, Bangladesh (84.73 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 4 | Delhi, India (84.39 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 5 | Muzaffarnagar, India (81.35 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 6 | Baghdad, Iraq (77.62 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 7 | Ghaziabad, India (74.72 µg/m3). Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank 8 | Patna, India (67.20 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 9 | Hapur, India (67.02 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 10 | Peshawar, Pakistan (66.15 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know
How much do you really know about sleep and sleeping? While many hardly give any importance, one should not forget that it plays a very vital role in our life. Here we list ten interesting facts about sleep you probably didn't know on World Sleep Day 2023.
Humans spend 1/3 of their life sleeping. Credit: DH Pool Photo
The record for longest time spent without sleep is 264 hours (11 days). Credit: Getty Images
Infants need about 16 hours of sleep a day about the same as a full-grown tiger. Credit: Getty Images
Nearly 12 per cent of people dream completely in black and white. Credit: Getty Images
People who get less than 7 hours of sleep per night on a regular basis are more likely to have diabetes, asthma, or cancer. Credit: Getty Images
The sleepiest animal in the world is koala. It spends about 18-22 hours a day snoozing. Credit: Getty Images
Elephants sleep less than any other animal in the World. Credit: Getty Images
On an average One in four married couples sleep in separate beds revealed a survey by National Sleep Foundation in 2007. Credit: Getty Images
A giraffe only needs 1.9 hours of sleep a day, whereas a brown bat needs 19.9 hours a day. Credit: Getty Images
People who earn more approximately ($70K- 80K) get the best sleep compared with others. Credit: Getty Images