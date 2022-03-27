Day 3 of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week had the big names of the fashion industry show their heft in terms of collections and clout. While Ashish N Soni showed why he’s still the boss when it comes to impeccable tailoring and classy looks, Manish Malhotra’s kaleidoscopic “Diffuse” was like a blitzkrieg of Bollywood tinsel. Pranav Misra and Shyma Shetty of HUEMN impressed with the of-the-moment pieces with quirky prints, sharp fits and unique textures, while Rimzim Dadu proved she’s still the queen of evening wear. Her cocktail outfits for men and women played up her strengths in cording and metallic textures in sculpted silhouettes.