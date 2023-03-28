News in Pics, March 28, 2023: Best photos from around the world
Member of New Zealand's armed forces personnel (top C and R) instruct Ukraine Army recruits as they take part in a trench warfare training session at a British Ministry of Defence (MOD) training base in southern England on March 27, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
In this file photo taken on March 20, 2023 the SVB Private logo is displayed outside of a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Santa Monica, California. Credit: AFP Photo
A man crosses a square between terminals of the Franz-Josef-Strauss airport in Munich, southern Germany, during a strike of employees in the public transport sector on March 27, 2023. - Transport staff across Germany staged a major strike to push for wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation, bringing commuter lines to a halt in many cities. Credit: AFP Photo
Journalists report in front of a fence scared with bullet holes after a Kalashnikov gunfire targeted the building of Top Channel television, in Tirana on March 27, 2023. - A gun attack at Albania's largest television broadcaster killed a security guard early on March 27, 2923, according to police. Credit: AFP Photo
Employees in the public transport sector demonstrate in front of the main railway station as they stage a strike in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on March 27, 2023. - Transport staff across Germany staged a major strike to push for wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation, bringing commuter lines to a halt in many cities. Workers at airports, ports, railways, buses and metro lines throughout much of Europe's top economy heeded a call by the Verdi. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - March 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - March 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
ARIES | (Mar 21 - Apr 20) | Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: violet. Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay
TAURUS | (Apr 21 - May 21) | Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don’t let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number : 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
GEMINI | (May 22 - Jun 21): You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. The money flow will be good. You have been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you have fallen into. Lucky Colour: white. Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay
CANCER | (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. Colour: Turquoise Number: 2 LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay
LEO (Jul 23 -Aug 21) | Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23) | Financial matters are emphasized. Increase in your financial status – either through your effort or someone close to you. Finances may be good, but hangers-on will be more. Don’t be eager to part with your cash. Lucky Colour: Peacock-blue. Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23) | Problems with colleagues are likely. Try to deal with it in a diplomatic way – after all they are your colleagues, not your friends –so a certain amount of give and take should be adhered to. Avoid friends or acquaintances that drink too much. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22) | Focus on what you can do, and don’t worry about thing that are not in your control. You seem to be moody and down-hearted. Relax - things have a way of falling into place. The Universe is offering you a great deal, but you need to listen to it calling you. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky number: 4. Credit: Pixabay
SAGITTARIUS (Nov23 - Dec 22) | Don’t let your partner put demands on you. Ideas may sound good, but be careful if people are just looking for handouts. Too much work and no play will not only result in fatigue and frustration but also loneliness, too. Lucky Colour: Avocado. Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay
CAPRICORN (Dec23 - Jan 20) | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19) | Don’t be too quick to react. Your emotional reaction tends to push your partner’s buttons. Don’t reveal anything about your personal life that could be used adversely. Overindulgence could cause problems for you with your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay
PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20) | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Pink trumpets paints Bengaluru pink
UPDATED : Mar 28 2023, 07:31 IST
Amazing pictures of the 'The Pink Trumpets' in full bloom has painted Bengaluru city in pink and the pictures have gone viral on social media. Take a look at these beautiful pictures.
In Pics | Pink trumpets paints Bengaluru pink
Amazing pictures of the 'The Pink Trumpets' in full bloom has painted Bengaluru city in pink and the pictures have gone viral on social media. Credit: BK Janardhan/DH Photo
The Pink Trumpets or the Tabebuia Avellaneda added colour to India's Silicon Valley as they were photographed in full bloom. Credit: BK Janardhan/DH Photo
Netizens also took to social media and shared breathtaking photos fully bloomed cherry blossoms. Credit: BK Janardhan/DH Photo
The blooming of flower marks the beginning of summer season in Bengaluru. Credit: Twitter/@BMTC_BENGALURU
One can find these beautiful sights near Raj Bhavan, Cubbon Park, Karnataka High Court and Vidhana Soudha. Credit: Twitter/@ChethanDefines
Fully bloomed cherry blossoms in Bengaluru attract several people as many turn out to admire them by clicking photos and selfies. Credit: BK Janardhan/DH Photo
An auto passes by a under a fully bloomed cherry blossom tree in Bengaluru. Credit: Twitter/@ChethanDefines
News in Pics, March 27, 2023: Best photos from the world
Alexander Williams, a cure room attendant, weighs cannabis waste he cleaned from the floor for regulatory reasons at the Illicit Gardens production facility in Independence, Missouri. Credit: AFP Photo
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series. Credit: Getty via AFP
Protesters block a road and hold national and rainbow flags as they gather around a bonfire during a rally against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Tel Aviv. Credit: AFP Photo
Bolivia's president Luis Arce (2-R) and ex-president (2006–2019) Evo Morales (R) attend a political gathering to mark the 28th anniversary of the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) party. Credit: AFP Photo
People collect essentials at a relief center in the aftermath of a tornado in Silver City, Mississippi. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope – March 27, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope – March 27, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now. At home tempers are flying and everyone is in a combative mood, so you back off now to ensure peace. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You have the gift of the gab and you have the ability to motivate others. You could have quite a fan following due to your prowess with words. You are easy-going by nature but don't let anyone take you for granted today. | Lucky Colour: Ivory| Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | An older family member is taking up a lot of your time. However your caring and attentive attitude to the elderly s winning you a lot of admirers and someone is secretly crushing on you! An unexpected junket takes you by surprise. Try to combine pleasure and work by taking your loved one with you. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number:3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Your communication skills will bring you popularity and increased self-esteem. Peer pressure is putting a heavy burden on your shoulders, but you need to hold onto your principles and not give in. You know what is right, so hold on. | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number:4 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You can make money if you work on personal investments. Don't give out any personal information that you don't want spread around. People you trust can play upon your weakness at a later date. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number:5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Be patient when approaching a problem, instead of reacting. Your boss makes a new proposition today, take your time to consider it, and work out its long-range effects. Love life smooth. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You have been going through a time of change , but a better perspective prevails .Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. Travel plans in the offing. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius |Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Business transactions favoured. You may contact relatives. News or information you receive will be highly satisfying. | Lucky Colour: Olive-Green | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn |Don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius |You have the gift of the gab and you have the ability to motivate others. You could have quite a fan following due to your prowess with words. You are easy-going by nature but don't let anyone take you for granted today. | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in, as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter. | Lucky Colour: Coffee| Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay