News in Pics, March 29, 2023: Best photos from around the world
Sandra Hastings with her daughters Penelope (top) and Mahalina, stands with others to protest gun violence in Nashville. Credit: AFP Photo
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (C-top) celebrates with teammate midfielder Giovani Lo Celso after scoring against Curacao during the friendly football match between Argentina and Curacao at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, in northern Argentina, on March 28, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Co-leader of Germany's Green Party Ricarda Lang (C) addresses journalists flanked by German Minister for Finance Christian Lindner (L) and Social Democratic Party (SPD) co-leader Lars Klingbei (R) at the Reichstag in Berlin following coalition top-level consultations on March 28, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A hiker stands on a cliff top as he looks out towards Tal-y-llyn Lake in Snowdonia National Park, near the town of Dolgellau, north Wales on March 27, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
People play during sunset at the seafront in Havana, Cuba, March 28, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
Migrants ride in a train towards Ciudad Juarez, in La Escuadra, Chihuahua, Mexico. March 28, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - March 29, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - March 29, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20) | Pursue outdoor activities or any physical exertion. Don’t be shy; if you want to spend more time with a special person, make a commitment. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Lucky Colour: violet. Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21) | Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don’t push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one. Colour: gold Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21) | The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Friends are giving you a hard time right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible. Lucky Colour: white. Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22) | A change of job seems to be the order, and you are raring to go. Send out applications and attend interviews. A picnic puts the zip in a new relationship, and both of you are finding new facets about each other that you find very pleasing. Lucky Colour: pink. Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
LEO (Jul 23 -Aug 21) | Don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number:6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23) | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Travel plans look exciting and will provide you with the kind of mental stimulation that your restless heart is looking for. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23) | Being tactful can be carried to extremes. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans.Lucky Number: 4. Lucky Colour: Tan. Credit: Pixabay Photo
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22) | A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Lucky Colour: coffee. Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
SAGITTARIUS (Nov23 - Dec 22) | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up Now. Don’t interfere in other people’s affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
CAPRICORN (Dec23 - Jan 20) | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19) | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. . You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing. Lucky Colour: Maroon, Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20) | Ensure you act on the ideas you are having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Your judgement has not been your best friend as it’s led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
New show of anger in France over Macron's pension reforms; see pics
Protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms kicked off again on March 28 across France, with police security ramped up amid government warnings that radical demonstrators intended 'to destroy, to injure and to kill.' Concerns that violence could mar the demonstrations prompted what Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described as an unprecedented deployment of 13,000 officers, nearly half of them concentrated in the French capital.
New show of anger in France over Macron's pension reforms; see pics
Protesters took to the streets in France on March 28 in a new show of anger against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, with a record number of police deployed after previous demonstrations descended into violence. Credit: Reuters Photo
Protesters were clashing with security forces by mid-afternoon in the major western city of Nantes, while in Paris union members blocked the Gare de Lyon rail hub by walking onto the tracks. Credit: Reuters Photo
The day of action is the tenth since protests began in mid-January against the law, which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. Credit: Reuters Photo
Protesters hold a banner reading 'Black lines, the future belongs to us' during a demonstration after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
Last week Paris saw the most violent clashes between protesters and security forces, as tensions erupted into pitched battles on the streets. Credit: AFP Photo
Meanwhile, the police have also been accused of using excessive force -- both by protesters and rights bodies including the Council of Europe -- and this risks fuelling protesters' anger. Credit: AFP Photo
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 13,000 members of the security forces would be deployed on Tuesday (March 28) -- 5,500 of them in Paris alone. Credit: AFP Photo
Clashes were meanwhile erupting in Rennes, also in western France, a flashpoint in last week's demonstrations. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Nantes, protesters threw projectiles at security forces who responded with tear gas. Credit: AFP Photo
Akanksha Dubey Death: Things to know about Bhojpuri star
Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in a hotel room in Varanasi on March 26. Nearly after 24 hours, the police registered a case against Bhojpuri singer Samar and his brother Sanjay Singh on charges of abetment to suicide and other relevant sections. Here we list some facts about the budding Bhojpuri star whose death news has sent shockwaves in the film industry.
Akanksha Dubey Death: Things to know about Bhojpuri star Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
Born on October 21, 1997, Akansha Dubey was born to a middle class family in Vindhyachal, Mirzapur. Akansha was just three when her parents shifted to Mumbai where she spent most of the time. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
While her family wanted her to become an IPS officer, Akansha was more inclined towards acting. After completing her higher education she followed her passion and starting working at the age of 16-17. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
Akansha became a star on social media after her acting and dance videos started recieving good response. In short time, she gained millions of followers on social media platforms like Instagram, Tiktok and others. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
Akansha hit a jackpot as she received an offer to work with Bhojpuri superstars Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. It was no looking back for her since then. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
Impressed by her dance moves, Akansha was approached by many filmmakers and producers in Bhojpuri and in no time she became one of the most talked about stars in Bhojpuri industry. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
Reportedly, Akansha was one of the highest paid female celebrity in Bhojpuri industry. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
It was reported that Akansha was in Varanasi to shoot for her film 'Laik Hoon Main Nalaik Nahin'. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
Akansha was allegedly dating fellow Bhojpuri actor and singer Samar Singh, with whom she has done several projects. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
In a very short period Akansha starred in several regional films like 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' and 'Veeron ke Veer'. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
Top 10 performers of Women's Premier League 2023
The Women's Premier League 2023 first season concluded with team Mumbai Indians clinching the trophy after defeating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a high-octane match. Here we take a look at the some of the top performers from the tournament.
Top 10 performers of Women's Premier League 2023
Meg Lanning of Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning was the star batter of WPL 2023. Lanning scored 345 runs in nine matches at an average of 49.28 which incluced two half centuries. Credit: PTI Photo
Nat Sciver-Brunt of Mumbai Indians: Sciver-Brunt played some crucial knocks for Mumbai Indians at the WPL 2023. She scored 332 runs in 10 matches at an average of 33.20, with three half-centuries and a strike rate of around 140. Brunt also took 10 wickets in the tournament with the best bowling figures of 3/21. Credit: AFP Photo
Tahlia McGrath of UP Warriorz: McGrath was one of the top batter of the tournament who smashed runs in all directions. With the best score was 90* at a strike rate of 158.11, Tahlia scored a total score of 302 runs in nine matches. Credit: PTI Photo
Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians: The captain of Mumbai Indians led her side from the front and won the team the WPL 2023 title. In 10 matches, she scored 281 runs with three half-centuries. Credit: PTI Photo
Hayley Matthews of Mumbai Indians: Matthews emerged as the 'Player of the Tournament' for her all-round performances that won Mumbai Indians the title. With 16 wickets, she won the Purple Cap for taking the most wickets in the tournament. With the bat also she scored 271 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 126.04. Credit: PTI Photo
Sophie Ecclestone of UP Warriorz: Sophie's contribution played vital role in taking her side to the final three phase of the tournament. Apart from key contributions with the bat, she scalped 16 wickets in nine matches. Credit: PTI Photo
Issy Wong of Mumbai Indians: Another player from Mumbai Indians who made heads turn at the WPL 2023 was English pacer Issy Wong. Apart from registering the first-ever hat trick of WPL, she finished the tournament with the best figures of 4/15. Credit: AFP Photo
Amelia Kerr of Mumbai Indians: New Zealand all-rounder Amelia was another all-rounder whose contribution played a key role in Mumbai Indians' title win. With the best score of 45*, Kerr scored 149 runs in seven innings and was the second highest wicket-taker with a total of 15 wickets. Credit: AFP Photo
Saika Ishaque from Mumbai Indians: Saika was one of the finest finds from the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). With 15 wickets in nine matches, she emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker of Women's Premier League 2023 inaugural season. Credit: PTI Photo
Kim Garth of Gujarat Giants: Australian all-rounder Kim Garth, who came as a replacement for Deandra Dottin, impressed everyone with her bowling and quick runs with bat. With the best bowling figures of 5/36, in total she scapled 11 wickets apart from adding 42 runs with a bat. Credit: Special Arrangement