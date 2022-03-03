Making their chairman Allirajah Subaskaran's birthday more special, Lyca Productions dropped a bunch of cool new character posters of their upcoming epic historical drama “Ponniyin Selvan: I” helmed by Mani Ratnam. The book chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I and is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30, 2022.