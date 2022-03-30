News in Pics- March 30: Best pics from around the world
Scenes from Irpin amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
A marker notes the site of the former St. Joseph's Mission Residential School, where a sweep had indicated 93 possible burial sites, in Williams Lake, British Columbia, Canada. Credit: Reuters Photo
A general view shows the crescent moon during sunrise in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. Credit: AFP Photo
Venezuelan migrants exchange money at street stalls in Pisiga, Bolivia. Credit: AFP Photo
People take pictures with their dogs in front of cherry blossoms along the Meguro River in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman walks her dog by the entrance of a compound in Yangpu distric, in Shanghai. Credit: AFP Photo
France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses a speech at the Elysee Palace during a ceremony to honor 28 French medal-winning athletes at the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 30, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 30, 2022
Aries | Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark. Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia: Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky Colour: Bronze Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship.The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricron | Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed
UPDATED : Mar 29 2022, 18:13 IST
Mimi Choi is a Vancouver-based professional make-up artist who is known for her unique artistic styles. Apart from styling celebrities, this talented MUA also take classes and got featured in magazines, music videos, TV shows and others. Mimi is one of the most followed MUAs in the world and has stunned netizens with her optical illusion make-up. Here we take a look at some of her best optical illusions that will make you do a double or triple-take.
10 extraordinary optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed
Ribbon face concept which she created in 2016 is one of the most viral make-ups that left the netizens awestruck. Credit: Instagram/mimles
Inspired by the drawings of artist Mako, Mimi excelled in this optical illusion that left the netizens stunned. Credit: Instagram/mimles
An updated version of Mimi's famous old cup-faced illusion. Credit: Instagram/mimles
A split-face makeup. Credit: Instagram/mimles
This experimental optical illusion make-up took about 3 hours to complete. Credit: Instagram/mimles
This is so weird and cool at the same time! Credit: Instagram/mimles
A face paint which was inspired from Italian painter Giuseppe Arcimboldo’s “Portrait of Eve”, 1578. Credit: Instagram/mimles
Believe it or not, this is a face make-up. Credit: Instagram/mimles
MUA MIMI not just limited herself to face paint, she also tried painting her teeth. In this photo, Mimi is seen flaunting her painted teeth. Credit: Instagram/mimles
A perfect inverted-face illusion. Credit: Instagram/mimles
Hollywood stars glam up Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty; See Pics
UPDATED : Mar 29 2022, 15:05 IST
From body-hugging gowns to daring dresses, here we take a look at the best outfits from the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty.
Hollywood stars glam up Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty; See Pics
Jessica Chastain, who won the best actress at the 94th Academy Awards, wore a custom emerald gown by Gucci. Credit: AFP Photo
Reality star Kim Kardashian turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
Julia Fox looked radiant in a skintight black leather gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ashlee Simpson stunned all in a plunging embellished gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
Winnie Harlow left her fans drooling in a thigh-high slit Versace dress. Credit: Reuters Photo
Halsey wore a see-through dress that left little to the imagination. Credit: Reuters Photo
Tennis sensation Serena Williams wore a sparkly plunging mini dress by Versace. Credit: Reuters Photo
US singer Addison Rae attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a strapless all-black gown. Credit: AFP Photo
Singer Normani stunned in a black sheer dress. Credit: AFP Photo
Billy Porter turned heads in this black designer ensemble. Credit: AFP Photo
Algerian-French actress Sofia Boutella sizzled in a black shimmery gown. Credit: AFP Photo
King Richard star Demi Singleton arrived in a Paco Rabanne outfit. Credit: AFP Photo
Zoey Deutch arrived in a sequin Carolina Herrera gown which had a mesmerizing effect on all. Credit: AFP Photo
Mindy Kaling arrived donning a vibrant Dolce & Gabbana dress. Credit: AFP Photo
American actress Zooey Deschanel wore an ensemble by Christopher John Rogers. Credit: AFP Photo
Paloma Jimenez ruled the red carpet in a metallic top with a sexy white skirt. Credit: AFP Photo
Alexandra Daddario wows in black beads during the party. Credit: AFP Photo
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski made a daring appearance in Vintage Armani Prive. Credit: AFP Photo
Hailee Steinfeld arrived in an off-the-shoulder gown. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, March 29: Best pics from around the world
Russian troops continue to pour into Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol.
Aerial view of an antenna that measures humidity and carbon dioxide gas indexes at the Juan Diaz mangrove, in Panama City. Credit: AFP Photo
Photo released by Telam of people gathering at the Plaza de Mayo square in Buenos Aires on April 2, 1982, to acclaim Argentine dictator Leopoldo Galtieri after Argentine forces invaded the Falkland Islands. Credit: AFP Photo
Mennonite women ride a cart at the Mennonite village of Sabinal in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The Mennonite community debates between those who keep their ancient traditions and those who embrace modernity. Credit: AFP Photo
Rep Jamie Raskin (D-MD) (R) speaks alongside Rep Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. Credit: AFP Photo
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns a shot to Alex DeMinaur of Australia during the Men’s Singles match on Day 8 of the 2022 Miami Open. Credit: AFP Photo
Members of the Bolivian Special Force against Drug Trafficking (FELCN) take part in an operation in which 38 people were arrested and high-calibre weapons and 66 aircrafts were seized. Credit: AFP Photo