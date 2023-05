Ending a busy day of electioneering for the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka after back-to-back rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a mega roadshow in north Bengaluru drawing an enormous crowd. The roadshow passed through Mahalakshmi Layout, RR Nagar and Dasarahalli. Visuals showed a huge crowd of people showering flowers on PM Modi, who also showered flowers on the crowd.