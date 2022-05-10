Shaheen Bagh, which came to the limelight during the anti-citizenship law protests a couple of years ago, was again in the news as the area saw a fresh demolition drive. As the bulldozers rolled into the area, locals gathered in huge numbers to protest and blocked the bulldozers from demolition. Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded that the action be stopped.