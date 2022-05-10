News in Pics, May 10: Best photos from around world
- 1 /7
People take part in the Immortal Regiment march on Red Square in central Moscow. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Charred remains of a bus is pictured near Sri Lanka's outgoing Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Russian Ambassador to Poland, Ambassador Sergey Andreev reacts after being covered with red paint during a protest prior a ceremony at the Soviet soldier war mausoleum in Warsaw. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A man bathes on a hot summer day in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Kyrgyz honour guard soldiers fire a salute at the Eternal Flame monument during Victory Day celebrations in Bishkek. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Palestinian beekeepers collect honey from beehives at an apiary during the annual harvest season in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
A farmer picks tea leaves in a tea plantation in Gisakura, southwestern Rwanda. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - May 10, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - May 10, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Investments and speculations do well. The moon in the twelfth house makes you introspective. Your moodiness rubs off on to your close ones, and the stage is set for a morose atmosphere. Snap out of it | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Entertaining at home is not viable today. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today. Stress-related problems crop up, unless you start a physical health regimen today | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your hard work will pay dividends and your meticulous planning will help you reach a goal. . Overspending on luxurious items needs to be curbed as finances maybe low | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Jupiter continues its benefic influence on you. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | A detractor in the guise of friend is damaging your reputation. Much may happen in the career front today. . Obstacles emerge that you didn't expect and things turn around corners you didn't see | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Protest erupts during anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh; see pics
Shaheen Bagh, which came to the limelight during the anti-citizenship law protests a couple of years ago, was again in the news as the area saw a fresh demolition drive. As the bulldozers rolled into the area, locals gathered in huge numbers to protest and blocked the bulldozers from demolition. Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded that the action be stopped.
- 1 /13
Protest erupts during anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh; see pics
- 2 /13
As the bulldozers rolled into Shaheen Bagh for the demolition, locals gathered in large numbers and staged a protest and stopped the officials from carrying out the exercise. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /13
Leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress also reached the spot and staged dharna against the action. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /13
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan joined the protesters and was seen speaking to the officials. The MLA said that he had himself inspected the whole area and spoken to every official, including the traffic police. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /13
An illegal encroachment, an iron structure in front of a building, was manually removed by the people during the proposed demolition drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /13
The protests erupted in no time and saw a huge number of police personnel, including senior officers, reaching Shaheen Bagh to take the situation into control. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /13
Paramilitary forces were also deployed to manage the situation. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /13
Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded that the action should be stopped. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /13
Delhi Police personnel seen stopping a local resident from staging the protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /13
Some women protesters also stood in front of bulldozers to prevent the exercise. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /13
82-year-old Bilkis Bano, popularly known as Shaheen Bagh’s 'Dadi', was also seen at the protest site. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /13
The protest also caused heavy traffic snarls in Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj, Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Mathura Road among other areas. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /13
Last month, an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violence between two communities on April 16, drew widespread criticism. The Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the action there. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: India’s first semi high-speed train handed over to NCRTC
Ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse cushioned seating, onboard WiFi, laptop and mobile charging facility at every seat, CCTV cameras, dynamic route maps, and auto control ambient lighting system are some of the key features of the modern RRTS train that will run on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. The first train set of this "semi high-speed rail" was handed over to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) by Alstom India at its manufacturing plant in Savli in Gujarat.
- 1 /8
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: India’s first semi high-speed train handed over to NCRTC
- 2 /8
Multinational company Alstom successfully handed over India’s first semi high-speed regional train for National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC) Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS line. Credit: Twitter/@Alstom
- 3 /8
The trial of the first phase of Rapid Rail from Delhi to Meerut is going to take place in the coming days. Credit: Twitter/@Alstom
- 4 /8
The trial will be conducted from Sahibabad to Duhai, while passengers will be able to travel through this train from 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
According to the Indian Railways, this train can travel from Delhi to Meerut within 50 to 55 minutes. This is the first system in the country's rail network under which a 180 kmph train will cover a distance of 100 km in one hour during the first phase. Credit: Twitter/@Alstom
- 6 /8
During the journey, 25 stations are being prepared from Delhi to Meerut. The train will stop for 30 seconds at every station and will be available every 5-10 minutes. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
There is an adjustable chair in the train along with special arrangements made for the passengers who are standing during the trip. The train has all the facilities such as WiFi, mobile-USB charger, large windows, integrated AC system, automatic door control system, luggage storage, system for interaction with the train driver, dynamic route map, infotainment system, etc. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
These semi high-speed aerodynamic trains are energy-efficient, and designed to offer top-notch comfort and safety features for a premium passenger experience for commuters, including those who are differently-abled. Credit: Twitter/@Alstom
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: 9 facts his true fans should know
Son of ace Telugu TV director Deverakonda Govardhan Rao, Vijay was always inclined towards showbiz and showed his interest in creative fields. However, he followed his passion after completing his higher studies. He joined the theatre group Sutradhar in Hyderabad which paved the way for a career in acting. Here's 9 fans his true fans should know.
- 1 /10
Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: 9 facts his true fans should know
- 2 /10
Son of ace Telugu TV director Deverakonda Govardhan Rao, Vijay was always inclined towards showbiz and showed his interest in creative fields. However, he followed his passion after completing his higher studies. He joined the theatre group Sutradhar in Hyderabad which paved the way for a career in acting. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
- 3 /10
In 2016, his film ‘Pelli Choopulu’ bagged the National Film Award for the best feature film. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
- 4 /10
Superseding Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda became the first Telugu actor to surpass the magical mark of 5 million followers on Instagram. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
- 5 /10
Vijay became an overnight sensation with the Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy'. To get into the skin of the character, he tried smoking and drinking and got addicted to them. It took a while for him to get out of the habit. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
- 6 /10
Vijay, who got the Filmfare Award for his impressive acting in Arjun Reddy, sold the award at an auction for Rs 25 lakh. He donated the amount to the CM's relief fund and said that the award is not that important but the appreciation by the audience is worthy enough. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
- 7 /10
Vijay is one of the stars who is known for his impeccable fashion sense. He turned entrepreneur by starting his own clothing line 'Rowdy Wear.' Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
- 8 /10
Apart from acting, he has tried singing and crooned the song ‘What the Life’ for the film ‘Geetha Govindam'. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
- 9 /10
Vijay Devarakonda, partnering with Asian Cinemas, co-owns a multiplex 'Asian Vijay Devarakonda Cinemas' (AVD) in Mahbubnagar, Telangana. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
- 10 /10
Actor Vijay Deverakonda also conceptualised a non-profit organisation 'The Deverakonda Foundation' in April 2019. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda