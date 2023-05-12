News in Pics, May 12, 2023: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /6
Migrants wait for asylum hearings at the US-Mexico border on May. credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
A Palestinian girl looks at the rubble of a building, following an Israeli air strike, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
A couple enters Red Square in central Moscow . Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
The French national flag waves under the Arc de Triomphe at sunset, in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Black smokes billows from a building set ablaze by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran. credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
US President Joe Biden boards Marine One as he departs from the Wall St. Landing Zone en route to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - May 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - May 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 3
- 3 /13
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters You may have a heavy workload today. Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. Lucky Colour: brown Lucky Number: 6
- 4 /13
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): A party puts you in the limelight .Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle. Lucky Colour: lilac Lucky Number: 8
- 5 /13
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Financial issues may get sorted out today. Speculations to be avoided. Children cause worry. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think. Lucky Colour: Bronze Lucky Number: 5
- 6 /13
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): you need to voice your opinions today, without ruffling any feathers. Push for career growth. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky number: 4
- 7 /13
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23):Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Lucky Colour: indigo Lucky number: 7
- 8 /13
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Lucky Colour :Tan Lucky Number: 3
- 9 /13
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22):Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 2
- 10 /13
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Lucky Colour: Opal Lucky Number : 9
- 11 /13
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 8
- 12 /13
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you. Lucky Colour: Olive Lucky Number : 5
- 13 /13
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 6
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Mother’s Day 2023 | Perfect gift of self love & care to your mom
Mother's Day, is a day to show appreciation to moms for their love, sacrifices, and hard work in raising and nurturing. With the special day around the corner, here we give some gift ideas of self love and care to the supers moms that will truly make them feel special. Here are some treatments, and products.
- 1 /6
Mother’s Day 2023 | Perfect gift of self love & care to your mom
- 2 /6
Roboderma Face Therapy: An exclusive face therapy at Clinic Dermatech, this is a perfect non-invasive 7-in 1 system, combining the most advanced skincare anti-aging technologies. This treatment helps in repairing, reviving, and rejuvenating the skin which gets sabotaged due to exposure to sunlight and dust. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /6
Ciel Young Skin Duo: This ultimate anti-ageing duo works around the clock to keep the skin well hydrated, smooth, and bright. The day cream provides essential moisture that replenishes and plumps dry, slackening skin. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /6
Carbon Miracle/ InstaBright Laser with Carbon: An advanced and effective science for sparkling skin, this treatment is a hit amongst new-gen moms. This result-oriented science is a perfect mix of cutting-edge technology and the power of activated carbon, to bring you long lasting solutions for almost all your skin worries. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /6
Ciel Bright & Clear Duo: Another perfect skincare gift, this affordable duo delivers a powerful skin brightening boost to keep you glowing through the day, every day. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /6
CD Plus Radiance: This is an all-natural facial that provides a comprehensive solution to common skin concerns of all age groups. Apart from improving the look and feel of the skin, it also targets the underlying cause of the excess pigmentation. With tomatoes and pine bark as key ingredients, this soothing formula speeds up cellular turnover promoting a brighter, luminous complexion. Credit: Getty Images
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
From Ranveer Singh to Pulkit Samrat: 5 Bollywood men in white
White suits are trending on the red carpet thanks to an extraordinary league of gentlemen who are having fun with the summertime's favourite shade. Although white dinner jackets are not exactly ground-breaking, how one wears them and the choice of accessories with it can make or break the overall look. Here is our compilation of the best white suit looks:
- 1 /6
From Ranveer Singh to Pulkit Samrat: 5 Bollywood men in white
- 2 /6
Ranveer Singh can carry off anything but for the reopening of a leading jewellery brand's iconic New York store, he opted for a white custom Gaurav Gupta suit so that the high-value jewels -- from necklaces to lapel pins -- could be the talking point. Credit: Instagram/@ekalakhani
- 3 /6
Pulkit Samrat recently made heads turn when he styled in a custom silk Anuj Madaan white jacket at an award function. Credit: Instagram/@pulkitsamrat
- 4 /6
Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a Shahab Durazi white tuxedo. He accessorized the look with a polished bow tie and a silk cummerbund underneath the jacket. Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
- 5 /6
Vicky Kaushal stood out among the crowd with an intriguing abstract printed shirt underneath his white two-piece suit. Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
- 6 /6
Dressed in Zafar and Shadab, Vijay Deverakonda showed us how pulling off a proper suit requires a careful balance between a structured silhouette and accessories like a scarf and a diamond studded vintage lapel pin. Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Karnataka Elections 2023 | Celebrities cast their votes
Kannada actors like Ramesh Arvind, Upendra, Yash, Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda among others cast their votes on Wednesday. Here are some pictures of your favourite stars who exercised their right to vote.
- 1 /10
Karnataka Elections 2023 | Celebrities cast their votes
- 2 /10
KGF star Yash shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty was seen outside a polling booth in Udupi before casting his vote. Credit: Instagram/@rishabshettyofficial
- 4 /10
Kannada star Upendra shared a picture of himself showing his ink-marked finger and urged his fans to go out and vote. Credit: Instagram/@nimmaupendra
- 5 /10
Actress Amulya also shared a photo of herself after casting her vote. Credit: Instagram/@nimmaamulya
- 6 /10
Actor 'Golden Star' Ganesh also shared a selfie along with his ink-marked finger after casting his vote. Credit: Instagram/@goldenstar_ganesh
- 7 /10
Celebrity couple Rishika Sharma and Nihal R also posted pictures with ink-marked fingers. Credit: Instagram/@mr_nihalr
- 8 /10
Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath voted at booth number 26 at Jnanaganga at Kuvempunagar in Mysuru. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /10
Ramesh Arvind shared a photo along with his wife after casting their votes. Credit: Instagram/@ramesh.aravind.official
- 10 /10
Sapthami Gowda, who impressed everyone with her acting in 'Kantara', also shared a set of photos showing that she voted for this assembly election. Credit: Instagram/@sapthami_gowda