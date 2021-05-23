News in Pics, May 23: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /8
Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning combat aircraft are pictured on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, southern England ahead of its maiden operational deployment to the Philippine Sea. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
Demonstrators clash with police as protests for policy reforms and against the government continue, in Bogota, Colombia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /8
Relatives and demonstrators walk behind a banner reading 'Marjorie, you will be in our hearts for ever' during a 'Marche Blanche' rally in Ivry-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and Health Minister Ma Subramanian visits after inaugurating a 133 bedded with oxygen support Covid-19 care centre, in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
Afghan men step on a representation of the US flag to protest against Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, while holding a demonstration in Kabul. Credit: AP Photo
- 7 /8
An elderly couple dance in Nikolskaya street in Moscow. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
People arrive to get themselves registered and inoculated with the jab of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Islamabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 23, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 23, 2021
- 2 /13
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. | Colour: Grey | Number: 5
- 3 /13
conflict between your ambitions and emotional needs. Be positive, avoid confrontations and don’t lose your sensitive touch. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved with. | Colour: Wine | Number: 2
- 4 /13
Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Problem or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior giving you misguiding information. | Colour: Magenta | Number: 3
- 5 /13
Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. . A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. | Colour: Saffron | Number: 6
- 6 /13
If you want to get away, today is favourable. Do not let the demands of others hold you back. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. | Colour: Gold | Number: 8
- 7 /13
Change in business plans could affect you adversely. Your spouse or significant-other is moody, while a letter brings joy. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment.| Colour: Opal | Number: 4
- 8 /13
Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try to keep your emotions under control today. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. | Colour: Lilac | Number: 7
- 9 /13
Your significant other is dreamy and accommodating. A partnership may be beneficial. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today. | Colour: Green | Number: 9
- 10 /13
A time when you can demonstrate your integrity and consolidate a close relationship with patience and maturity. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity. | Colour: Burgundy | Number: 1
- 11 /13
A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past. | Colour: Blue | Number: 6
- 12 /13
Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach. | Colour: Amber | Number: 8
- 13 /13
An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life. | Colour: Mango | Number: 5
In Pics: Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces
UPDATED : May 22 2021, 23:03 IST
Here, we take a look at the most expensive divorce settlements in history where they paid in billions to part ways.
- 1 /6
In Pics: Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces
- 2 /6
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' and MacKenzie finalized their divorce in 2019. MacKenzie reportedly received an alimony of $38.3 billion, making her the richest woman in the world. Credit: Reuters
- 3 /6
Art dealer Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein got divorced after a marriage of 21 years. Jocelyn received $2.5 billion as permanent alimony. Credit: Instagram/jocelyn_wildenstein_fan_page
- 4 /6
The much-hyped divorce of Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and journalist Anna Torv was worth $1.7 billion. Credit: Reuters
- 5 /6
Settling their divorce, model Slavica Radić received around $1.2 billion from the Former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone. Credit: Reuters
- 6 /6
American businessman Steve Wynn had to pay $1 billion to Elaine Wynn as part of the alimony. Credit: Instagram/elainewynn01 & Linkedin/Steve Wynn
News in Pics, May 22: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
People enjoy the Little Island public park in Manhattan in New York City. The Little Island public park on 13th Street in Hudson River Park opened for the first time to the public today. The features 350 different flowers, trees and shrubs.Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, inspects the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
Paris' Socialist deputy mayor to urban farming and candidate for the June 2021 regional elections in Ile-de-France Audrey Pulvar (C) and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (R) pass on electoral flyers in the Belleville district of Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Residents of a public housing estate queue up for their mandatory Covid-19 swab tests after some residents were tested positive for the virus. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
Paralympics swimmer Daniel Dias, who has 24 Paralympics medals, swims during a practice session as he prepares for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics games in Atibaia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /8
Hernandez, 36, was Leeds' talisman as they won the Championship title, scoring what proved to be their promotion-clinching goal in a 1-0 win at former club Swansea. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Congress party workers at the tributary ceremony of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary at the Memorial in Sriperumbudur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
A vendor wearing a protective mask holds a cover to protect vesak lanterns he made at a roadside shop during heavy rains ahead of commemorating the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, amid concerns about the spread of Covid-19 in Colombo. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 22, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 22, 2021
- 2 /13
Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. You may enjoy the company of friends and family, but successful results in business will be limited. | Colour: Pink | Number: 9
- 3 /13
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise. | Colour: Purple | Number: 5
- 4 /13
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today. | Lucky numbers: 4 | Colour: Aquamarine
- 5 /13
Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. | Colour: Jade | Number: 7
- 6 /13
It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. | Colour: Blue | Number: 1
- 7 /13
You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.| Colour: Cream | Number: 3
- 8 /13
Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Your work will be appreciated, but you are a bit too exacting for your friends today. | Colour: Plum | Number: 6
- 9 /13
A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. | Colour: Mustard | Number: 8
- 10 /13
You are feeling impatient or restless. You have lots of energy and feel the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected. | Colour: Orange | Number: 5
- 11 /13
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. | Colour: Brown | Number: 2
- 12 /13
Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason.| Colour: Crimson | Number: 9
- 13 /13
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters.| Colour: Peach | Number: 3