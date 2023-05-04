News in Pics, May 4, 2023: Best photos from around the world
A wounded child is helped by police officers at a local supermarket following a Russian strike in the southern Ukrainian town of Kherson on May 3, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region killed 16 people on May 3, 2023, local prosecutors said as authorities introduced a curfew in the main city of Kherson starting on May 5, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A Somali refugee stands in the doorway with her child of a makeshift residence at a holding area for unregistered arrivals as they wait to be processed by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) for temporary residence at the Dadaab refugee complex in Garissa county on May 2, 2023. - Refugees fleeing the effects of drought in the horn of Africa have kept arriving in Dadaab since 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Household Division Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers, who will be taking part in the May 6 Coronation of King Charles III, prepare to pose for a group photograph, during a visit by Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, to at Wellington Barracks in central London on May 3, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Pope Francis waves to attendees as he arrives in the popemobile car for the weekly general audience on May 3, 2023 at St. Peter's square in The Vatican. Credit: Reuters Photo
This photograph taken on May 2, 2023, shows one of the Kremlin tower through a fence on the empty Red Square in central Moscow. - The main square of the Russian capital is closed for military parade preparation from late April till May 10. Russia will celebrate the 78h anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. Credit: AFP Photo
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi; See Pics
Facing criticism from all quarters for being insensitive towards the protesting wrestlers, IOA President PT Usha met them at the protest site on April 3 and assured the wrestlers of her support, saying she was first an athlete and then an administrator.
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi; See Pics
Former Indian athlete and The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha met wrestlers who are protesting against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan who has been accused of sexual harassment at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Former sprinter Usha had come down heavily on the wrestlers for resuming their protest instead of approaching the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for their issues. She had said that the wrestlers should have shown some discipline and that they had tarnished the country's image by hitting the streets, a comment that brought criticism to her and the IOA. Credit: PTI Photo
Rajya Sabha MP and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Usha left without speaking with the media but Bajrang Punia said she has assured them of help. Credit: PTI Photo
PT Usha leaves after her meet with the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
PT Usha is seen interacting with wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Sharad Pawar quits as NCP Chief: A look back at his influential political journey
From student politics to becoming Maharashtra's chief minister four times, and a decade-long stint as a Union minister, Sharad Pawar has been a master at political moves. On May 2, Pawar made a shocking announcement to quit as president of NCP, the party he founded 24 years ago. This decision has sent shockwaves in the political circles and amongst NCP supporters. Here we look back at Pawar's influential career in Indian politics which stretches over five decades.
Sharad Pawar quits as NCP chief: A look back at his influential political journey.
Pawar began his political journey in 1958 when he joined Youth Congress. Four years later, he became Pune district Youth Congress president. Credit: www.sharadpawar.com/
Pawar won the Assembly election in 1967 from his home turf Baramati constituency and since then has been a member of either the state legislature or Parliament. Credit: www.sharadpawar.com/
In 1978, Pawar, then 38, became the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra. His Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) government was in power for two years. Credit: DH Pool Photo
In 1988, Pawar became the chief minister of Maharashtra for the second time. Credit: PTI Photo
In 1990, he became chief minister of Maharashtra again. Credit: www.sharadpawar.com/
In 1991, Pawar became the Defence Minister in the government headed by Narasimha Rao and handled the portfolio till March 1993, when he became the chief minister of Maharashtra for the fourth time after then-chief minister Sudhakarrao Naik stepped down following riots in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Pawar remained chief minister until the 1995 assembly elections that saw Shiv Sena-BJP combine coming to power and Manohar Joshi took the post of CM. Credit: PTI Photo
In 1999, Sharad Pawar, along with PA Sangma and Tariq Anwar, were expelled from Congress. The same year, Pawar founded Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). It was not only Sonia Gandhi’s ‘foreign origin’ but instances of his decisions being overruled and the denial of the Congress Parliamentary Party leader post that prompted him to form NCP, Pawar said in his autobiography. Credit: PTI Photo
In 2004, Pawar became agriculture minister in the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh. He retained the Union cabinet berth after the UPA’s 2009 general elections victory. Credit: PTI Photo
In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Congress were in ruling alliance in the state government for three consecutive terms from 1999 to 2014. Credit: PTI Photo
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP won 105 seats. The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP continued negotiations to form an alliance, and Sharad Pawar later announced that Uddhav Thackeray had been unanimously chosen to head the new government. Credit: PTI Photo
The early morning oath-taking ceremony of Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar on November 23 came as a surprise as then Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari had sworn in Fadnavis as the CM and Ajit as Deputy CM. The ministry lasted 3 days, after which Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister. Pawar, who played a key role in installing Thackeray as CM, has said he will be available for NCP workers not as party chief but as an elder to guide them. However, Pawar remains a member of the Rajya Sabha. Credit: PTI Photo
Pawar's resignation triggers range of emotions in NCP; See Pics
Dazed after a lightning bolt in the form of Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar's abrupt move to step down, scores of party workers hit the streets in Mumbai and protested against the decision.
Pawar's resignation triggers range of emotions in NCP; See Pics
Emotions ran high after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar suddenly announced his decision to quit the top post of the party on May 2. His announcement sent shockwaves within the party and stunned workers staged a protest demanding him to reconsider his move. Credit: IANS Photo
One of the protestors even threatened to kill himself -- while leaders broke down amid a chorus that the octogenarian leader must take back his move of quitting as NCP chief. Credit: PTI Photo
Pawar sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course. Credit: PTI Photo
The former Union minister made the announcement during the launch of a revised version of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan in south Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
The announcement was greeted with emotion-filled protests by party workers and leaders. Credit: IANS Photo
NCP workers protest outside YB Chavan Centre, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
NCP workers stage a protest in Mumbai. Credit: IANS Photo
News In Pics, May 3, 2023: Best photos from the world
A Kenyan police officer calls for reinforcement in front of a lorry set on fire by protesters during riots in the informal settlement of Kibera in Nairobi on May 2, 2023. - Kenyan riot police were out on the streets on May 2, 2023 as the opposition defied a police ban and staged new demonstrations over the cost of living crisis and last year's election results. Credit: AFP Photo
Egypt's Mayar Sherif serves to Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during their 2023 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles match at Caja Magica in Madrid on May 2, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Aid kits destined to Sudanese refugees who crossed into Chad are prepared for distribution in Koufroun, near Echbara, on May 1, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A Ukrainian serviceman lies in a trench during a military exercise in the Kharkiv region on May 1, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A photograph taken on May 2, 2023 shows a knitted Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort displayed on a post office box next, in Rhyl, north Wales, ahead of the coronation ceremony of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Realm nations, on May 6, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo