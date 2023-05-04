From student politics to becoming Maharashtra's chief minister four times, and a decade-long stint as a Union minister, Sharad Pawar has been a master at political moves. On May 2, Pawar made a shocking announcement to quit as president of NCP, the party he founded 24 years ago. This decision has sent shockwaves in the political circles and amongst NCP supporters. Here we look back at Pawar's influential career in Indian politics which stretches over five decades.