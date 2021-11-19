News in Pics, Nov 19: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /5
India will repeal three agricultural reform laws that sparked almost a year of massive protests by farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on November 19, 2021, in a stunning U-turn for his Hindu nationalist government. Credit: AFP File Photo
- 2 /5
Stinging eyes, an unrelenting cough and chronic lung disease have taken their toll on Bhanjan Lal, an auto rickshaw driver navigating the Indian capital's chaotic roads and poisonous air. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
Gustavo Duque, the opposition candidate for Chacao Mayor, greets supporters during his closing campaign rally ahead of the regional elections with opposition parties returning to the polls, in Caracas, Venezuela. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
The moon shines though clouds as people sit inside a rocket ship-themed playground tower before a lunar eclipse on November 18, 2021 in Torrance, California. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
A view of the Lightscape exhibit, with over a million lights, at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 19, 2021
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 19, 2021
- 2 /13
Aries | Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Keep a low profile this weekend. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Your boss is generous with his praise, and not all your colleagues are happy. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. A junket possible. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position at work. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. . A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take a toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. | Lucky Colour: Mocha | Lucky Numbers: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Where most journalists are imprisoned worldwide
274 journalists were in jail due to their work as of 2020, a figure that exceeds the high of 272 recorded in 2016. More than 250 journalists are behind the bars for the fifth consecutive year amid a lack of global leadership on democratic values. Take a look at which countries in the world have the highest number of jailed journalists.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Where most journalists are imprisoned worldwide
- 2 /9
China tops the list in this category with 47 journalists identified as being in prison there. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /9
Turkey came second with 37 journalists imprisoned there. Dozens of journalists that are not currently in jail in Turkey are still facing trial or appeal and could yet be sentenced while others who have been sentenced in absentia could face lengthy stints behind bars. Credit: Getty Images.
- 4 /9
Egypt has continued to arrest and charge journalists with its total number reaching 27, matching a record set in 2016. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /9
Saudi Arabia's attitude towards critical journalism hardly needs an introduction after the barbaric murder of Jamal Khashoggi. As of 2020, 24 journalists are in prison in the kingdom. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /9
Eritrea has 16 imprisoned journalists. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /9
In Iran, there are 15 imprisoned journalists. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /9
Vietnam, tied with Iran, also has 15 imprisoned journalists. Credit: iStock Photo
- 9 /9
Russia has the least number of imprisoned journalists in the list with 8 jailed journalists. Credit: Getty Images
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Pooja Hegde treats fans with glimpses of her exotic Maldives vacation; check out pics!
Actress Pooja Hedge treated her fans with alluring pictures of her enjoying a holiday in the picturesque Maldives. The 'Radhe Shaym' star posted a series of pictures from her exotic vacay at the 'last paradise on Earth' Maldives.
- 1 /8
Pooja Hegde treats fans with glimpses of her exotic Maldives vacation
- 2 /8
Pooja is seen showing off her beach body in orange swimwear. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
- 3 /8
Pooja is seen enjoying the serene ambiance. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
- 4 /8
Pooja flaunts her curves in brown monokini. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
- 5 /8
Pooja savouring an exquisite meal. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
- 6 /8
Pooja aces the fashion game in a brown bralette paired with tie-dye palazzo pants. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
- 7 /8
Pooja enjoying a floating breakfast in Maldives. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
- 8 /8
On the movies front, Pooja has Prabhas's Radhe Shyam, which is set to hit the screens in January 2022. She will also feature in Thalapathy Vijay's next which will be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
10 lesser known facts about India's new captain Rohit Sharma - In Pics
Cricketer Rohit Sharma is one of the most bankable players in the Indian cricket team. Here, we bring some lesser-known facts about ‘Hitman’ Rohit who took over the charge as captain of Team India.
- 1 /11
10 lesser known facts about India's new captain Rohit Sharma - In Pics
- 2 /11
Rohit Sharma started playing cricket at the tender age of 6. He joined the cricketing club as an off-spinner. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /11
Rohit’s family members chipped in small amounts to send him to a cricket academy in 1999. Credit: Instagram/rohitsharma45
- 4 /11
Rohit Sharma is well-versed in Marathi, Telugu, Hindi and English languages. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
Despite being a vegetarian, Rohit Sharma is fond of eggs. Once, Rohit was challenged by his friend to eat 45 eggs which he completed with utmost ease. Credit: Instagram/rohitsharma45
- 6 /11
Rohit Sharma is the only batsman in the cricketing history to score three double centuries in ODIs. Credit: Instagram/rohitsharma45
- 7 /11
Apart from cricket, Rohit Sharma loves football the most and is an ardent fan of soccer club Real Madrid. Credit: Instagram/rohitsharma45
- 8 /11
After Suresh Raina, Rohit is the second batsman to score over 300 runs in each IPL edition in the past 10 years. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
Rohit is the third Indian player to score back-to-back centuries in first two test matches. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has featured in five Indian Premier League finals and has never lost one. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
Rohit Sharma has scored 5 centuries in the 2019 World Cup, which is the most by any batsman in a single edition of the world cup tournament. Credit: AFP Photo