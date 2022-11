In one of the greatest upsets in the World Cup’s history, Argentina suffered a shocking 2-1 loss at the hands of minnows Saudi Arabia in the Group C opener. Celebrations erupted across Saudi Arabia as ardent supporters formed impromptu dance circles and waved the national flag from the windows of speeding cars to celebrate their sensational win over Lionel Messi's Argentina -- an outcome that ranks as one of the greatest shocks in the tournament’s 92-year history. Nobody was more surprised though than the Saudis themselves.