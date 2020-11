A number of talented youngsters, most of whom were part of the India U-19 squad which made the final last year, made their IPL debut this season. Some met with great success while others held out a lot of promise for the future. DH picks five stand-out players who managed to impress in their maiden appearance.

(Story: Roshan Thyagarajan, DHNS. Images: PTI/Sportzpics for BCCI)