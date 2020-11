Not everyone is good at remembering passwords. A different password for your bank account, Facebook, Instagram, etc could be a lot to remember as well. One of the hacks that we all us resort to for remembering them is keep easy passwords. However, it just makes the job of a hacker easier. In the times when cyberattacks have become more daunting, here are 25 common passwords listed by NordPass that you must avoid as they can be hacked in less than a second (Credit: iStock Photos):