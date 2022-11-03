Record rainfall was registered in Chennai and its suburbs on November 1. The downpour began overnight, leading to inundation in a string of localities in the city and on the outskirts. For the first time in three decades, Nungambakkam, a core city area recorded 8 cm in a single day, and suburban Red Hills 13 cm followed by 12 cm in Perambur, also in the city. The Tamil Nadu government has declared an Orange alert for seven districts and a holiday for schools and colleges.