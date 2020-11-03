News in Pics, November 3: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Nov 03 2020, 09:28 ISTUS Presidential Elections 2020 | Black Lives Matter | Bolivia | Mexico | Kabul | Austria | Colombia | Philippines | India | Golden Temple |
A hoodie with an anti-Trump message is put up on a fence at Black Lives Matter Plaza on the eve of the US presidential election in Washington, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman wears a face mask during a protest on the Day of the Dead against gender violence and femicide, in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters Photo
A resident cycles along a flooded street due to heavy rains brought by Super Typhoon Goni in Legazpi City, Philippines' Abay province. Credit: AFP Photo
Police blocks a street near Schwedenplatz square after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria, November 2. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sikh devotees light candles on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the fourth Sikh Guru Ramdas, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
Afghan security personnel patrol at the site of an attack at Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan. The brazen attack by gunmen who stormed the university has left many dead and wounded in the Afghan capital. The assault sparked a hours-long gunbattle. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
A family rest at the Llamita cemetery during the All Saints' Day in La Paz, Bolivia. Credit Reuters Photo
A woman places flowers in the ground during a demonstration demanding that peace accords should be respected, at the Bolivar square in Bogota. Credit: AFP Photo
