News in Pics, October 12, 2022: Best photos from the world
A Ukrainian flag is put on an abandoned Russian tank near Dolina in the Donetsk region, on October 10, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
A monk touches the coffin of a victim of the nursery mass shooting during the cremation ceremony in Na Klang in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on October 11, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Bees work in their hive in Isokyro, western Finland, on September 11, 2022. - According to the French National Union of Beekeeping (Unaf), the French honey production in 2022 will vary between 12000 and 14000 tons, under the hopes of beekeepers, as French flowers and bees have suffered from the summer's water shortages and heatwaves. Credit: AFP Photo
A spectator holds a placard to protest against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini during the UEFA Champions League group G football match Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla FC in Dortmund, western Germany, on October 11, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Indian players pose for photos with the trophy after winning the 3rd and final ODI cricket match of the series against South Africa, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 12, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - October 12, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Not the time to be aggressive at work. For the straight-forward Aries, diplomacy is difficult but it has to be acquired. New skills in work earn you respect. Real estate investments could be to your advantage today | Colour: Saffron | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers | Colour: Mint-green | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Romance may be a little low-key today .Travel plans take shape, a trip abroad notwithstanding. You can expect opposition at work. Confronting a situation will cause misunderstandings | Colour: Peach | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can | Colour: Salmon-pink | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors .Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts | Colour: Coffee | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place | Colour: Burgundy | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. You need to reevaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies | Colour: Mango | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into | Colour: Orange | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives | Colour: Peach | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now | Colour: Plum | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Colour: Scarlet | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated | Colour: Cocoa | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Celebrities glam up Filmfare Awards South 2022 red carpet; see pics
UPDATED : Oct 12 2022, 00:15 IST
Here we take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities from the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022, held in Bengaluru.
Celebrities glam up Filmfare Awards South 2022 red carpet; see pics
Shehnaaz Gill was seen in a traditional green saree at the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 in Bengaluru. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Actress Tabu looked radiant in a pink saree at the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 in Bengaluru. Credit: Special Arrangement
Pooja Hegde walked the red carpet in a silver mirror bodycon dress at the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 in Bengaluru. Credit: Special Arrangement
Svelte beauty Aahana Kumra opted for a green printed saree at the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 in Bengaluru. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
R Madhavan arrived in an emerald green ethnic dress at the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Actress Aindrita Ray looked absolutely mesmerizing in a lace white ensemble at the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022, held in Bengaluru. Credit: Special Arrangement
Actress Donal Bisht arrived in a golden shimmering dress. Credit: Special Arrangement
Singer Dhee made a fashion statement in an offbeat white ensemble. Credit: Special Arrangement
Aparna Balamurali, who got nominated for 'Soorarai Pottru', slayed in a black dress. Credit: Special Arrangement
Filmmaker Anand Kumar walked the red carpet in a stylish black two-piece suit accompanied by a black shirt. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Sudeep Krishnan looked sharp in a checked suit. Credit: Special Arrangement
Filmmaker Raj B Shetty showed up in his signature dhoti and kurta. Credit: Special Arrangement
Aastha Sharan made heads turn in a purple gown at the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 in Bengaluru. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
'Sita Ramam' star Mrunal Thakur wore a pastel pink lehenga outfit at the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 in Bengaluru. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Actor Brahmaji looked classy in a multi-coloured jacket which he paired with blue distressed denim and black shirt. Credit: Special Arrangement
Saniya Iyappan graced the red carpet in a black and white gown. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Sai Pallavi wore a white floor-length dress. Credit: Special Arrangement
Birthday Special: Rare and unseen pics of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
UPDATED : Oct 11 2022, 16:38 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's birthday is almost like a festival in India. Hoards of fans thronged outside his Juhu home Jalsa to catch a glimpse of the star on his special day. As he turns 80, we look back at some photos from his journey that you may have not seen before.
Birthday Special: Rare and unseen pics of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Bachchan with Dilip Kumar on the set of Ramesh Sippy’s film ‘Shakti’. The movie completed 40 years last week. Credit: Moses Sapir
Bachchan with the legendary Yash Chopra on the sets of a movie. It was Chopra who came to the Big B's assistance when the actor was going through financial problems. Credit: Twitter/SrBachchan
A glimpse of a young and charming Bachchan. Credit: Moses Sapir
A candid photo of Bachchan during the shooting of the song 'Yaari Pe Kurban' from the film 'Geraftaar'. Credit: Moses Sapir
Big B is seen enjoying his food during a lunch break of a movie shoot. Credit: Moses Sapir
Big B with Jaya Bachchan in the Bollywood romance film 'Bansi Birju'. This was their film together but it was released only after 'Ek Nazar'. Credit: Moses Sapir
Bachchan with Shatrughan Sinha on the sets of 'Kaala Patthar' (1979). It was reported that their relationship turned sour during the shooting and never recovered. Credit: Moses Sapir
Bachchan turned cameraman for his son Abhishek Bachchan's Superman-themed birthday party. Credit: Moses Sapir
An adorable snap of Harivansh Rai and Abhishek Bachchan visiting Big B on the sets of 'Kaala Patthar'. Credit: Moses Sapir
Bachchan addresses the audience as his co-actor Shashi Kapoor looks on during a special screening of 'Kaala Patthar' in the UK. Credit: Moses Sapir
In Pics | Political leaders pay tribute to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav
UPDATED : Oct 11 2022, 22:55 IST
Leaders from all political spectrums condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and paid their rich tributes to the former defence minister. Yadav died on October 10 morning at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.
In Pics | Political leaders pay tribute to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greets supporters as he arrives for the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai. Credit: PTI Photo
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot pays his last respects to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav during his cremation in Saifai. Credit: PTI Photo
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu meets SP President Akhilesh Yadav as he arrives to pay his last respects to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai. Credit: PTI Photo
NCP chief Sharad Pawar attends the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai. Credit: PTI Photo
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's cremation, in Saifai. Credit: PTI Photo
UP Dy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya pays his last respects to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai. Credit: PTI Photo
UP Dy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak pays his last respects to the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai. Credit: PTI Photo
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav arrives for the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai. Credit: PTI Photo
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai. Credit: PTI Photo
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays his last respects to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan pays his last respects to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: Samajwadi Party
Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav arrived in Saifai and paid his tributes. Credit: Twitter/@samajwadiparty
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the first politician who drove to the Gurugram hospital to offer his respects to the SP patriarch. Credit: PTI Photo