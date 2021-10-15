News in Pics, October 15: Best photos from around the world
A member of a forensic team walks in the area during the exhumation of the remains of victims of the 1989 US invasion at the Monte Esperanza cemetery, in Colon. Credit: Reuters Photo
Lava flows down spewed by the Cumbre Vieja volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma. Credit: Reuters Photo
Germany's Jan Spiess reacts during his match with Peru's Francesco De La Cruz during final of the Balloon World Cup. Credit: Reuters Photo
An injured turtle recovers in a tank after volunteers cleaned its wounds, at the Marine Fauna Rehabilitation Center. Credit: Reuters Photo
Men cross-dress as they perform garba during last day of 'Navratri' festival in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
This image provided by the Southwest Research Institute depicts the Lucy spacecraft approaching an asteroid. Credit: AP Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 15, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | you feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Links with overseas, higher education or legal people could benefit. It's a day for adventures. You have a lot to cope with at the moment, but teamwork promises success today | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Try not to be too emotional with those around you. Financial limitations are likely if you take risks. Make sure that you keep other's secrets today or it will backfire on you | Lucky Colour: Apple-red | Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A friend may leave you with a smaller bank account and less friendship. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Health needs care . Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable | Lucky Colour: Vermillion | Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Avoid being self-critical in career matters. Cash flow good. A friend is not what he seems. The moon gives the introspective and dreamy Piscean a break and a propensity for growth | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. An old friend reappears, claiming unexpected feelings for you! | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | It is very important for you to stay focused today.You have a lot to cope with at the moment, but teamwork promises success today. New faces enter your life today and make it fun | Colour: Sea-green | Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | you feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint | Colour: Garnet | Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved | Lucky Colour: Ruby | Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | These 32 Indian startups entered the Unicorn Club in 2021
With disruptive business models and tech-powered platforms, Indian startups are raking in millions of dollars in funding and witnessing a massive surge in valuation, making this a "decade of unicorns" for India, according to industry leaders. As many as 32 unicorns have been found this year.
Here's a list of all the 32 startups that made their way into the Unicorn Club in 2021:
1. Headed by CEO Vivek Gupta, Licious entered the Unicorn list at a valuation of $1 billion. Credit: LinkedIn/@VivekGupta
2. Edtech startup Vedantu stands at a valuation of $1 billion. Credit: iStock Photo
3. Three-year-old start up Mobile Premier League is valued at $2.3 billion. Credit: iStock Photo
4. Albinder Dhindsa-led e-commerce grocery deliver platform Grofers is valued at $1 billion. Credit: Twitter/@albinder
5. Headed by Sumit Gupta, CoinDCX has a valuation of $1.1 billion Credit: Twitter/@smtgpt
6. Headed by Arjun Mohan, upGrad is valued at 1.2 billion. Credit: LinkedIn/@ArjunMohan
7. Headed by Shashvat Nakrani, Delhi-based fintech BharatPe is valued at $2.8 billion. Credit: Twitter/@shashvatnakrani
8. Founded by Kunal Shah, Cred is valued at $2.2 billion. Credit: Wikimedia commons
9. Digit is valued at $3.5 billion. Credit: iStock Photo
10. Innovaccer is valued at $1.3 billion and its CEO is Abhinav Shashank. Credit: Linkedin/@AbhinavShashank
11. Five Star Business Finance is valued at $1.4 billion. Credit: iStock Photo
12. FirstCry is valued at $1.7 billion. Credit: Pixabay Photo
13. PharmEasy is valued at $4 billion. Credit: iStock Photo
14. Groww is valued at $1 billion. Credit: iStock Photo
15. ShareChat is valued at $2.8 billion. Credit: Getty Photo
16. GupShup is valued at $1.4 billion. Credit: Getty Photo
17. Headed by Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Urban Company is valued at $2.1 billion. Credit: Twitter/ @abhirajbhal
18. Moglix is valued at $1 billion. Credit: Pixabay Photo
19. Zeta is valued at $1.4 billion. Credit: iStock Photo
20. BrowserStack is valued at $4 billion. Credit: Getty Photo
21. Blackbuck is valued at $1 billion. Credit: AFP File Photo
22. Droom is valued at $1.2 billion. Credit: Reuters File Photo
23. OfBusiness is valued at $3 billion. Credit: Pixabay Photo
24. MindTickle is valued at $1.2 billion. Credit: Pixabay Photo
25. Eruditus is valued at $3.2 billion. Credit: iStock Photo
26. Zetwerk is valued at $1 billion. Credit: Pixabay Photo
27. Apna.co ia valued at $1.1 billion. Credit: Getty Photo
28. Meesho is valued at $4.9 billion. Credit: Getty Photo
30. ChargeBee is valued at $1.4 billion. Credit: iStock Photo
31. CoinSwitch is valued at $1.9 billion. Credit: Pixabay
32. Rebel Foods is valued at $1.4 billion. Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Wildlife Photographer of The Year 2021 winners
With more than 50,000 entries from 95 countries to choose from, the Natural History Museum revealed the winners of its Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition at an online awards ceremony today. Here's a look at the winning photos from this year's contest, which will be displayed at the London-based museum from October 15.
Winner, natural artistry: Bedazzled, by Alex Mustard, UK. A ghost pipefish hides among the arms of a feather star. His image conveys the confusion a predator would be likely to face when encountering this kaleidoscope of colour and pattern. The juvenile’s loud colours signify that it landed on the coral reef in the last 24 hours. In a day or two, its colour pattern will change, enabling it to blend in with the feather star. Credit: Alexander Mustard/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Winner, photojournalism: Elephant in the room, by Adam Oswell. Australia Zoo visitors watch a young elephant performing underwater. In Thailand, there are now more elephants in captivity than in the wild. With the Covid pandemic causing tourism to collapse, elephant sanctuaries are becoming overwhelmed with animals that can no longer be looked after by their owners. Credit: Adam Oswell/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Winner, rising star portfolio award: Cool time, from land time for sea bears, by Martin Gregus, Canada/Slovakia. On a hot day, 2 female bears cool off and play. For him, the heart shape symbolises the apparent sibling affection between them and ‘the love we as people owe to the natural world’. In summer, they live mainly off their fat reserves and, with less pressure to find food, become more sociable. Credit: Martin Gregus/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Winner, underwater: Creation, by Laurent Ballesta, France. A trio of camouflage groupers leaves a milky cloud of eggs and sperm. Spawning happens around the full moon, when up to 20,000 fish gather in Fakarava in a narrow, southern channel linking the lagoon with the ocean. Overfishing threatens this species, but here the fish are protected within a biosphere reserve. Credit: Laurent Ballesta/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Winner, 10 years and under: Dome home, by Vidyun R Hebbar, India. Vidyun watches a tent spider as a tuk-tuk passes by. Tent spiders are tiny – this one had legs spanning less than 15mm. They weave non-sticky, square-meshed domes, surrounded by tangled networks of threads that make it difficult for prey to escape. Instead of spinning new webs every day, the spiders repair existing ones. Credit: Vidyun R Hebbar/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Winner, 15-17 years: High-flying jay, by Lasse Kurkela, Finland. A Siberian jay flies to the top of a spruce tree to stash its food. Lasse wanted to give a sense of scale in his photograph of the jay, tiny among the spruce. Siberian jays use old trees as larders. Their sticky saliva helps them glue food, such as seeds, berries, small rodents and insects, high up in the holes and crevices of the bark and among hanging lichens. Credit: Heikki Kurkela/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Winner, portfolio award: Face-off, from Cichlids of Planet Tanganyika, by Angel Fitor. Spain Two male cichlid fish fight over a snail shell in Lake Tanganyika. Lake Tanganyika is home to more than 240 species of cichlid fishes. But this incredible ecosystem is under threat from chemical runoff from agriculture, sewage, and over-exploitation by the unregulated ornamental fish trade. Credit: Angel Fitor seaframes.com/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Winner, animals in their environment: Grizzly leftovers, by Zack Clothier, US. A grizzly bear takes an interest in Clothier’s camera trap. Clothier bridged gushing meltwater with fallen trees, only to find his setup trashed. This was the last frame captured on the camera. Grizzlies, a sub-species of brown bears, a light form of hibernation. Emerging in spring, they are hungry and consume a wide variety of food, including mammals. Credit: Zack Clothier/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Winner, behaviour; mammals: Head to head, by Stefano Unterthiner, Italy. Two Svalbard reindeer fight for control of a harem. Reindeer are widespread around the Arctic, but this subspecies occurs only in Svalbard. Populations are affected by the climate crisis, where increased rainfall can freeze on the ground, preventing access to plants. Credit: Stefano Unterthiner/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Winner, plants and fungi: Rich reflections, by Justin Gilligan, Australia. A marine ranger is reflected among the seaweed. At the world’s southern-most tropical reef, Gilligan wanted to show how careful human management helps preserve this vibrant seaweed jungle. Impacts of the climate crisis, such as increasing water temperature, are affecting the reefs. Credit: Justin Gilligan/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Winner, 11-14 years: Sunflower songbird, by Andrés Luis Dominguez Blanco, Spain. As light faded at the end of a warm May afternoon, Andrés’ attention was drawn to a warbler flitting from flower to flower. Melodious warblers are one of more than 400 species of songbird known as old world warblers, which each have a distinctive song. Credit: Andrés Luis Dominguez Blanco/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Winner, photojournalist story award: The healing touch, from community care, by Brent Stirton. South Africa The director of the Lwiro Primate Rehabilitation Centre, in Kinshasa, cuddles a chimp orphaned by the bushmeat trade. Young chimps are given one-to-one care to ease their psychological and physical trauma. These chimps are lucky, as fewer than one in 10 orphans are rescued. Credit: Brent Stirton/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Winner, behaviour; birds: The intimate touch, by Shane Kalyn, Canada Ravens during a courtship display. It was midwinter, the start of the ravens’ breeding season. Ravens probably mate for life. This couple exchanged gifts – moss, twigs and small stones – and preened and serenaded each other with soft warbling sounds to strengthen their relationship, or ‘pair bond’. Credit: Shane Kalyn/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Winner, urban wildlife: The spider room, by Gil Wizen, Israel/Canada. Wizen found one of the world’s most venomous spiders, a Brazilian wandering spider, guarding its brood under his bed. Before safely moving it outdoors he captured this spider. Brazilian wandering spiders roam forest floors at night in search of prey, such as frogs and cockroaches. Their toxic venom can be deadly to mammals, including humans, but it also has medicinal uses. Credit: Gil Wizen/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Winner, behaviour; amphibians and reptiles: Where the giant newts breed, by João Rodrigues, Portugal. Rodrigues is surprised by a pair of courting sharp-ribbed salamanders. Found on the Iberian Peninsula and in northern Morocco, the salamanders use their pointed ribs as weapons, piercing through their own skin and picking up poisonous secretions, then jabbing them into an attacker. Credit: Joao Rodrigues/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
In Pics | Chile's Atacama desert delight with incredibly beautiful blooms
In years of very heavy seasonal rains, a natural phenomenon known as the Desert in Bloom occurs, making the seeds of some 200 desert plants to germinate suddenly some two months after the precipitation giving an incredibly beautiful sight to the visitors.
In years of very heavy seasonal rains, a natural phenomenon known as the Desert in Bloom occurs, making the seeds of some 200 desert plants to germinate suddenly some two months after the precipitation giving an incredibly beautiful sight to the visitors. Credit: AFP Photo
Flowers bloom on the Atacama desert, some 600 km north of Santiago. Credit: AFP Photo
The desert turns purple with the blooming of flowers making it a visual treat. Credit: AFP Photo
Dark to light purple flowers make them a visual delight for the passer-byers. Credit: AFP Photo
These vibrant colours bring stunning colors to the desert. Credit: AFP Photo
This view will definitely delight our visual senses. Credit: AFP Photo
Desert in Bloom displays a wide array of exotic and rare flower species. Credit: AFP Photo
It is a pleasure to see flowers smearing the desert in its own colour. Credit: AFP Photo
Flowers bloom on the Atacama desert in Chile. Credit: AFP Photo