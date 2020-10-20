News in Pics, October 20: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
Demonstrators clash with a riot police water truck burned by a molotov bomb during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile. Credit: Reuters.
- 2 /7
Election workers process mail-in ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters on October 19, 2020 in Santa Ana, California. Credit: AFP.
- 3 /7
In this picture taken on September 26, 2020, labourers carry crates loaded with tomatoes at a fruit and vegetable wholesale market in New Delhi. Credit: AFP.
- 4 /7
Carla (not real name) is seen at the room where she lives with her daughters and her father, which used to be a bathroom, at a shelter located in the basement of the Sudameris public building in Caracas. Credit: AFP.
- 5 /7
Children residing in the Kihoto estate play along an elevated pavement along an inundated road after the rising waters of Lake Naivasha inundated buildings and infrastructure forcing people from their homes at the lakeside town of Naivasha, on the Kenyan Rift Valley. Credit: AFP.
- 6 /7
Voter information guides sit bundled at the Orange County Registrar of Voters on October 19, 2020 in Santa Ana, California. Credit: AFP.
- 7 /7
US President Donald Trump departs following a rally at Tucson International Airport in Tucson, Arizona. Credit: AFP.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IPL 2020: Best moments from Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Monday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
- 1 /10
IPL 2020: Best moments from CSK vs RR
- 2 /10
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni runs between the wickets during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
Rajasthan Royals player Sanju Samson run outs Chennai Super Kings batsman MS Dhoni. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
Rajasthan Royals batsman Ben Stokes gets clean bowled during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Rajasthan Royals player Ben Stokes appeals for the wicket. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Chennai Super Kings player Josh Hazelwood celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batsman Ben Stokes. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Chennai Super Kings player Ravindra Jadeja takes a catch of Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith after a match during the Indian Premier League 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In pics | Schools reopen with Covid-19 guidelines
As part of Unlock 5, schools that fall outside containment zones reopened on Monday in some states. Students from classes 9-12 visited schools after furnishing written permissions from parents or guardians. Schools in these states will run in shifts, handling two classes in each shift, to protect the health of students who are attending classes.
- 1 /7
In pics | Schools reopen with Covid-19 guidelines
- 2 /7
Students undergo thermal screening after authorities allowed resumption of classes for senior students of class 9 to 12 with certain restrictions in Varanasi. Credit: PTI
- 3 /7
A student gets his hands sanitised before entering a school after authorities allowed resumption of classes for senior students of class 9 to 12 with certain restrictions in Lucknow. Credit: PTI
- 4 /7
Students get their hands sanitised before entering a school after authorities allowed resumption of classes in Bathinda. Credit: PTI
- 5 /7
Students attend a class in Noida. Credit: PTI
- 6 /7
Students wearing face masks undergo thermal screening as they arrive at a school that was reopened as part of Unlock 5 after remaining closed for months due to coronavirus pandemic in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI
- 7 /7
Students attend a class at a government school after it re-opened during Unlock 5 in Mathura. Credit: PTI
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
How to order the new Aadhaar PVC card
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has unveiled a new service Aadhaar PVC, a new debit card-sized card that fits in most wallets and can be ordered for Rs 50, including GST and speed post charges. The Aadhaar PVC card is also available for those card-holders who have not registered their mobile numbers. The new card comes with enhanced security features including QR code with photograph, demographic details, hologram, micro text, ghost image, issue and print date, an embossed Aadhaar logo. Here's how to order the new Aadhaar PVC card online:
- 1 /8
How to order the new Aadhaar PVC card
- 2 /8
Step 1: Log on to UIDAI website.
- 3 /8
Step 2: Click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card' under 'My Aadhaar section'.
- 4 /8
Step 3: Enter Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrollment ID (EID) in the section.
- 5 /8
Step 4: If your mobile number is not registered, click 'My mobile number is not registered'.
- 6 /8
Step 5: After entering the OTP on desired mobile number, a preview of the card will appear. Proceed to payment after verifying details.
- 7 /8
Step 6: Enter payment details and make the payment of Rs 50.
- 8 /8
Step 7: After a successful payment, an acknowledge slip can be obtained. With this, your Aadhaar PVC card order will be complete.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, October 19: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
Aerial view showing wheat, genetically modified by the Bioceres agricultural biotechnology company (tallest rows), planted next to natural wheat in a, experimental field in Pergamino, northwest of Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP.
- 2 /7
A woman wears a protective mask as she stands next to army armored vehicles during the presidential election in La Paz, Bolivia. Credit: Reuters.
- 3 /7
A demonstrator is sprayed by riot police water cannon during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year-anniversary of the protests and riots in 2019, in Quilpue, Chile. Credit: Reuters.
- 4 /7
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (L front) and Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L back) bow as they review an honour guard during an official visit at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. Credit: AFP.
- 5 /7
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with energy minister Megan Woods and finance minister Grant Robertson the day after securing a landslide win in the general election, in Auckland. Credit: AAP/Reuters.
- 6 /7
Dr. Kellie Leigh, the executive director of the not-for-profit conservation organisation Science for Wildlife, and her team, conduct a health assessment on a wild koala joey with its mother close by, as part of The Blue Mountains Koala Project, a population monitoring program spearheaded to plan for koala recovery in the region, in Kanangra-Boyd National Park. Credit: Reuters.
- 7 /7
US President Donald Trump holds money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas. Credit: Reuters.