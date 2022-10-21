News in Pics, October 21, 2022: Best photos from the world
Brazilian indigenous and other militants take part in a demonstration called by Stop Ecocide International (SEI) for the recognition of ecocide as an international crime on October 20, 2022 outside the European Council in Brussels. Credit: AFP Photo
French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) leader and Member of Parliament Marine Le Pen (L), RN's MP Jordan Bardella (R) and RN's MPs observe a minute of silence for a 12-year-old schoolgirl, named Lola, whose body was discovered in a trunk in the 19th district, in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
Protestors throw rocks and block roads after the outlawed opposition group, The National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), called for protests against the ruling Junta in Conakry. Credit: AFP Photo
This handout illustration released on October 20, 2022 by Paris 2024 Olympic Committee shows the Paris Paralympics opening ceremony on August 28, 2024 which will take place on Place de la Concorde, in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
A grizzly bear looks for food as snow falls along the Denali Park Road in Denali National Park in Denali, Alaska. Credit: AFP Photo
A farmer walks after burning straw stubble in a paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
Paris Hilton launches her perfume Ruby Rush in Mumbai; See Pics
American socialite and international jet-setter Paris Hilton unveiled her new fragrance 'Ruby Rush' at Phoenix Palladium on the 20th of October in Mumbai. Here are some pictures from the launch event...
Paris Hilton launches her perfume Ruby Rush in Mumbai; See Pics
American socialite and international jet-setter Paris Hilton unveiled her new fragrance 'Ruby Rush' at Phoenix Palladium on the 20th of October in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
For the product launch, Hilton chose the perfect attire -- a red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and sheer silver gloves, thereby bringing out the best of desi and chic moods. Credit: PTI Photo
She rounded off her look with emerald jewellery, red sunglasses, and open tresses. Credit: PTI Photo
Hilton during the launch of a new perfume in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Hilton clicks selfies during the launch. Credit: AFP Photo
Paris Hilton gets clicked on the stage during the launch of a new perfume in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 21, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - October 21, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true | Lucky Colour: Rose | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. .Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Dynamite developments in business possible. An affair is getting out of hand, and you know it! Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Meetings and short trips could be successful. Good news about a sibling. Your ideas may be good, but they aren't necessarily right for everyone. Keep your thoughts to yourself | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures
Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday resigned as the Conservative Party leader saying she can no longer deliver the mandate she was elected on last month, ending her tenure at 10 Downing Street in London after just 45 days in the job following an open revolt against her chaotic leadership.
The 47-year-old outgoing prime minister will stay in charge until her successor is elected by the governing Tory party, with a speeded-up leadership election to be completed by next week.
Here's a list of UK Prime Ministers with the shortest tenures in office.
In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures
Liz Truss - PM for 45 days (September 6, 2022- October 20, 2022). Credit: AP/PTI
George Canning - PM for 119 days (April 12, 1827- August 8, 1827). Credit: Getty Images
Frederick John Robinson, The Viscount Goderich - PM for 144 days (August 31, 1827-January 21, 1828). Credit: Getty Images
Andrew Bonar Law - PM for 211 days (October 23, 1922-May 20, 1923). Credit: Getty Images
William Cavendish, The Duke of Devonshire - PM for 225 days (November 16, 1756 -June 29, 1757). Credit: Getty Images
William Petty Fitzmaurice, The Earl of Shelburne - PM for 266 days (July 4, 1782-March 26, 1783). Credit: Wikimedia Commons
John Stuart, The Earl of Bute - PM for 317 days (May 26, 1762-April 8, 1763). Credit: Getty Images
Sir Alexander Frederick Douglas-Home - PM for 363 days (October 19, 1963-October 16, 1964). Credit: Getty Images
News in Pics, October 20, 2022: Best photos from the world
Swiss paratroopers of the Swiss Air Force perform during the annual live fire event over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland. Credit: AFP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a visit for the commemorative century exposition of the opening of the Grande Mosquee of Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
Black turtle hatchlings (Chelonia mydas agassizzi) head to the sea after being released on the beach of Sipacate, some 135 km south of Guatemala City. Credit: AFP Photo
An aerial view shows a street at a forest coloured by autumn near Wermelskirchen, western Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
A Swiss paratrooper of the Swiss air force performs during the annual live fire event over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland. Credit: AFP Photo
Congress party newly appointed president Mallikarjun Kharge (C) receives a garland from his supporters after addressing a press conference in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo