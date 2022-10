The race for a new British Prime Minister has begun, again.

After Liz Truss stepped down as prime minister Thursday, Conservative MPs looking to replace her are racing to find backers. Candidates have until 2 pm on Monday to find 100 backers.

Leading the list is Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak who stood unsuccessfully against Truss in the Conservative leadership election in July. Boris Johnson has emerged as a strong contender as well. Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have ruled themselves out of the contest, as per media reports.

Here are some potential contenders to succeed Truss for the UK top job.