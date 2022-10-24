News in Pics, October 24, 2022: Best photos from the world
Devotees visit the illuminated Golden Temple on the eve of 'Bandi Chhor Divas', a Sikh festival coinciding with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
An unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli led India to a stunning last-ball win over Pakistan to supercharge their bid for a first Twenty20 World Cup crown since 2007 in front of 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Credit: AFP Photo
Ram Ki Paidi illuminated with earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI Photo
A fallen palm leaf shades, known as palapa, lies on a crushed car following the passing of Hurricane Roslyn that hit the Mexico's Pacific coast with heavy winds and rain, in Tecuala in Nayarit state, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
A worker cuts palm oil fruits at a plantation that remains flooded due to the rains left by tropical storm Julia in early October, in Urraco, a village of the municipality of El Progreso, department of Yoro, Honduras. According to the Honduran Council of Private Enterprise (COHEP), most of the losses due to flooding from heavy rains have been reported in plantations of maize, beans, rice, plantain, banana, sugar cane, African palm and livestock, endangering the food security of Hondurans. Economic losses could reach 3 billion lempiras (about $120 million). Credit: AFP Photo
People react as they take part in a memorial ceremony in honour of the victims of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 24, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - October 24, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don’t assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark. Lucky Colour: Emerald.Lucky Number: 7
Taurus | the stars stir up your sociable side today. You’re in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 2
Gemini | Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone’s advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 8
Cancer | A great day for leisure and romance. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been going through a time of change , but a better perspective prevails. Lucky Colour: Apricot. Lucky Number: 3
Leo | There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Now that you’ve set out your game plan, you’ll maximise your potential. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | A golden day for friendship. Friends will bring you joy, social interaction and money as well. Avoid confrontations with an emotional friend. A pilgrimage could happen and will bring you in contact with religious leaders. Lucky Colour: Pumpkin. Lucky Number: 5
Libra | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk- taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Lucky Colour: Tomato-red. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you’ll fare much better. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. Lucky Colour: Salmon-pink. Lucky Number: 6
Capricorn | Mars is stirring up a lot of activity today. New people at work will help you to make a transition that increases income and status. Power-dressing will give that extra edge and confidence today. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn’t do. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 2
Happy Birthday Prabhas: 5 cool facts about the 'Baahubali' of Indian Cinema
UPDATED : Oct 23 2022, 12:02 IST
On Prabhas's 43rd birthday, we list some of the lesser-known facts about the 'Baahubali' of Indian cinema.
Happy Birthday Prabhas: 5 cool facts about the 'Baahubali of Indian Cinema'
Prabhas is the first south Indian actor to have his wax statue installed at the world-famous wax museum Madame Tussaud’s in Bangkok. Credit: Special Arrangement
Many believe that 'Saaho' was his Hindi cinema debut, but not many know that Prabhas was briefly seen matching steps with Sonakshi Sinha in the Bollywood film 'Action Jackson' in 2014. Credit: Special Arrangement
Prabhas received over 6,000 marriage proposals much before the release of Baahubali. However, he turned all of them down to stay focused on his career. Credit: PTI Photo
Despite having a busy schedule, Prabhas ensures that he takes time to devote to his passions. An avid reader, he makes sure that he reads books at regular intervals. He also has a personal library at home. Credit: Special Arrangement
Prabhas is a fitness freak and considers rock climbing the best form of training. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, October 23, 2022: Best photos from the world
Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, a giant in the world of energy drinks and founder of the Formula One team and a sports empire, died on Saturday aged 78. Credit: Reuters File Photo
Naval boat with officials of Red Cross and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) arrive to rescue displaced residents of Ula-Ikata community submerged by flood at Ahoada district of Rivers State. Flooding is frequent during Nigeria's rainy season but this year, more than 600 people have died and 1.3 million others were forced to leave their homes, according to the latest government figures. Credit: AFP Photo
Security personnel in protective suits stand at the gate of a residential compound that is under lockdown as outbreaks of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue in Beijing. Credit: Reuters Photo
A small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground. Credit: Reuters/ Shaughn Calkins
President of Italy Sergio Mattarella shakes hand with Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the swearing-in ceremony at the Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome, Italy. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rescue teams in Costa Rica on Saturday found the bodies of two people who were among six travelling on a small plane that crashed in the Caribbean, officials said. The aircraft was carrying five German passengers and a Swiss pilot on a flight from Mexico when it went down Friday off the coast of Costa Rica. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 23, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - October 23, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus | Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and at home with partner. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 9
Gemini | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability to initiate projects will add to your popularity today. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive. Colour: Saffron Number: 6
Leo | Emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your significant other. Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 5
Virgo | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 8
Libra | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Workload and hectic schedules take a toll on your health today Further your knowledge for an added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Colour: Lavender. Number: 6
Pisces | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number:2