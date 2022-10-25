News in Pics, October 25, 2022: Best photos from the world
Houses are lit up with decorative lights and lanterns on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a slum in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rishi Sunak on Monday is all set to make history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali, following Penny Mordaunt's withdrawal from the race. Credit: Reuters Photo
US Vice President Kamala Harris (L), US President Joe Biden (C) and US First Lady Jill Biden (L) host a reception to celebrate Diwali in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) attending the celebrations with the members of Indian armed forces on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at Kargil. Credit: AFP Photo
Devotees visit the illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas, a Sikh festival coinciding with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | Facts about UK Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak, the Conservatives' new leader, has capped a stunning political comeback that marks a dramatic rise to power for the son of immigrants from Britain's old empire.
At 42, Sunak will also become the youngest prime minister of modern times once he is confirmed in office by King Charles III. The former hedge fund investor, an observant Hindu, failed in the summer to persuade the Tory grassroots that he was a better option than Truss.
As Sunak is set to take over as UK's Prime Minister, here are some interesting facts about the nation's first Prime Minister of colour.
In Pics | Facts about UK Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak
42-year-old Sunak was born in the UK's Southampton area to an Indian family. His grandparents hail from Punjab. Credit: AFP Photo
He married Akshata, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, in 2009 and the couple have two daughters - Krishna and Anoushka. Credit: AFP Photo
Sunak became a Member of Parliament (MP) in 2015 after he got elected from Richmond, Yorkshire. Credit: Reuters Photo
A teetotaler, Sunak is a Star Wars fan who wanted to grow up to become a Jedi knight. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rishi Sunak has a net worth of over £700 million. Apart from owning a mansion in Yorkshire, Sunak and his wife Akshata own a property in Kensington in central London. Credit: AFP Photo
He often speaks of his heritage and how his family reminded him often about values and culture. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
In Pics | Celebrities at Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash
Diwali is surely one of our favorite festivals with parties galore and B-Town lads and lasses pumping out their A-game when it comes to fashion. Here we take a look at some of the stylish celebrities who made heads turn at Krishan Kumar’s Diwali party.
In Pics | Celebrities at Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash
Kartik Aaryan looked charming as always in pink kurta. Credit: Special Arrangement
Varun Dhawan wore customized kurta pant and he looked dashing as ever. Credit: PTI Photo
Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar pose for a picture at Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash. Credit: PTI Photo
Sara Ali Khan arrives with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan arrives for the Diwali party hosted by T-Series' Krishan Kumar, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash's traditional get-up for the Diwali party is absolutely stunning. Credit: PTI Photo
Shehnaaz Gill was clicked at Krishan Kumar’s Diwali party. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper as always. Credit: PTI Photo
Anupam Kher arrived in all black attire. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sonal Chauhan looked elegant and gorgeous in a saree. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rajkummar Rao slayed it a stylish white outfit. Credit: Special Arrangement
Kapil Sharma poses with his wife Ginni Chatrath as he arrives for Krishan Kumar’s Diwali party. Credit: PTI Photo
Sonu Sood poses for a photo as he arrives for the party. Credit: Special Arrangement
Fardeen Khan looked dapper in black suit. Credit: Special Arrangement
Himesh Reshammiya and his wife Sonia Kapoor pose together for a photo. Credit: Special Arrangement
Music composer Anu Malik poses with his family. Credit: Special Arrangement
Deepotsav 2022: Ayodhya enters Guinness Book Of World Record, over 17 lakh diyas lit up
On Deepotsav 2022, oil lamps, laser exhibitions, and fireworks were lit in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, creating a spectacular virtual delight. The grand celebration was held on the occasion of 'Choti Diwali' at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the revered Saryu River.
Deepotsav 2022: Ayodhya enters Guinness Book Of World Record, over 17 lakh diyas lit up
Ayodhya, which was the capital of the Kosala kingdom of Maharaj Dashrath - the father of Lord Ram - was decorated ahead of Diwali 2022 like never ever in centuries. Credit: PTI Photo
As more than 17 lakh earthen diyas lit up, presenting a mesmerising view on the banks of the Saryu river at Ayodhya, it seemed like heaven on earth. Credit: PTI Photo
Grand Deepotsav celebrations began in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh with earthen lamps being lit up on the bank of the Saryu river as part of Diwali 2022. According to reports, Ayodhya has once again entered the Guinness Book of World Records with a lighting up of more than over 17 lakh diyas. Credit: PTI Photo
The reflection of the diyas in the Saryu river provided a breathtaking view while the laser show lit up the skies. Ayodhya rose in unison to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. Credit: PTI Photo
People light earthen lamps at Ram Ki Paidi during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI Photo
The lighting of diyas was symbolic of 'Deepotsav'. Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees witness laser light show on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI Photo
Ram Ki Paidi illuminated with earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI Photo