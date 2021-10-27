Here we take a look at the top 10 India's best workplaces for women in 2021. Every year, 'Great Place to Work' identifies India's 100 best companies to work for (with employee strength more than 500) through an objective and rigorous workplace culture assessment process. The 'Great Place to Work' has been studying employee experience and people's practices across organisations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries partner with the 'Great Place to Work' Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.