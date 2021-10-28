News in Pics, October 28: Best pics from around the world
Aerial view during a gathering of pro-government supporters on the 11th anniversary of the death of Argentinian former President (2003-2007) Nestor Kirchner at the Deportivo Moron stadium in Moron, Buenos Aires province, Argentina. Credit: AFP Photo
After a presidential assassination, an earthquake and a tropical storm, a new crisis is gripping Haiti: A severe fuel shortage is pushing the nation to the brink of collapse because gangs, not the government, rule about half of the nation’s capital. Credit: AFP Photo
Dogs dressed in costume mingle during Sen. Thom Tillis's (R-NC) annual Halloween dog parade in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Credit: AFP Photo
Scientists are looking into how seaweed farming could help reduce the impact of greenhouse gas emissions, reverse ocean acidification and improve the marine environment, as well as providing a sustainable livelihood for marginalised coastal communities. Credit: AFP Photo
Rising sea levels and violent flooding are already putting tens of millions of lives at risk in Bangladesh, but they bring another problem that threatens the entire nation: Water-logged land and high salinity in streams and soil are killing crops. Credit: AFP Photo
The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke while it continues to erupt, as seen from El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
People cross the Simon Bolivar international bridge, as Venezuela gradually reopens its borders with Colombia after a nearly three-year closure due to political tensions, in Cucuta, Colombia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 28, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - October 28, 2021
Aries | Not the time to be aggressive at work. For the straight-forward Aries, diplomacy is difficult but it has to be acquired. New skills in work earn you respect. Real estate investments could be to your advantage today. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus | You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Lucky Colour: Mint-Green. Lucky Number: 3
Gemini | Romance may be a little low-key today. Travel plans take shape, a trip abroad notwithstanding. You can expect opposition at work. Confronting a situation will cause misunderstandings. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 8
Cancer | Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 6
Leo | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 5
Virgo | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Wine. Lucky Number: 4
Libra | Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk and activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio | Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius | Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Lucky Colour: Olive-Green. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | Say no to get-rich-quick schemes and 'promising opportunities'. A good friend may not deserve your trust. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius | You seem to be running out of words to express your feelings. A wedding possible in the family. Life is good, if you are willing to overlook a few foibles from your partner. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 8
Pisces | Mars in a trine, could cause flare-ups at home and work. On the upside could be new sexual vigour and romance. Money could slip through your hands today, so don’t trust a deal that looks good on the surface. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 2
In Pics | These are the 7 fastest cars in the world in 2021
UPDATED : Oct 27 2021, 22:49 IST
Here we take a look at the seven fastest cars in the World.
In Pics | These are the 7 fastest cars in the world in 2021
Hennessey Venom GT| The Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar made its global public debut in Florida on May 2021. The 100% bespoke, $2.1m Hennessey hypercar boasts 1,817 hp from its 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged ‘Fury’ V8 engine and promises an exhilarating driving experience alongside its 311+ mph top speed target. Credit: www.venomgt.com
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+| The Chiron Super Sport 300+ bodywork has been extended and aerodynamically optimized for extremely high-speed performance. The perfect balance between low drag and downforce improves performance and stability, even at speeds over 420 km/h. The iconic W16 8.0-liter engine now delivers an output of 1.176 kW/1.600 HP, exceeding the Chiron by 100 HP. Credit: www.bugatti.com
Hennessey Venom F5 | Venom F5 is an all-new hypercar designed and built from the ground up with one goal in mind: To be the absolute fastest road car on earth. A completely new design, chassis and carbon fiber body focused on aerodynamics to achieve the lowest possible drag. The car exudes determination, purpose & drama from every direction with sculpted aerodynamic ducting and sharp, powerful lines to give the car a real sense of speed and intent, even while stationary. Credit: www.hennesseyspecialvehic
Bugatti Bolide| A track-only hyper sports car featuring the W16 engine derived from series production combined with a minimal body for maximum downforce. The Bolide offers an unprecedented and ultimate BUGATTI driving experience: reduced, raw, authentic. Credit: www.bugatti.com
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut| It is the fastest Koenigsegg ever made and the company will never endeavor to make a faster series-production road car – ever. The Jesko Absolut has a drag coefficient value of only 0.278 Cd. The low drag in combination with a frontal area of 1.88 m2 in combination with a power level of minimum 1600 bhp, make the Jesko Absolut destined to achieve higher, more extraordinary speeds than any Koenigsegg or any other fully homologated car before it. Credit: www.koenigsegg.com
SSC Tuatara| Performance is the centrepiece of a hypercar. The Tuatara brings an unprecedented amount of power and performance to the road, driven by a bespoke V8 engine and robotized manual transmission that offers an experience unlike any other. Credit: www.sscnorthamerica.com
Devel Sixteen| Devel Sixteen is born with extreme performance & unimaginable outstanding power of ten super cars. A distinctive design of this new generation brings you the ultimate breakthrough feeling of a jet fighter with a power surpassing any car in the world. The all-new production model of Devel 16 has a super lightweight, high-strength Carbon fiber body. The 81 mm Quad Turbo 12.3 Litre V16 engine generates massive power- 5007 Horsepower and 3757 lb-ft of torque. Credit: Instagram/devel_sixteen
These companies belong to the elite trillion-dollar club
UPDATED : Oct 27 2021, 16:05 IST
As Tesla hits a $1-trillion market cap, here we take a look at the companies that belong to the elite trillion-dollar club:
These companies belong to the elite trillion-dollar club
Tesla | An American electric vehicle and clean energy company is the latest entrant in the $1-trillion club. Elon Musk’s Tesla became the sixth company in the US to be worth $1 trillion. It took 18 years for the company to hit the $1-trillion mcap milestone and become the world's second-fastest company to achieve this feat. Credit: AFP Photo
Facebook | The social networking company achieved this feat in just over nine years after its initial public offering. Credit: AFP Photo
Alphabet | The parent company of Google crossed the milestone in 15 years. Credit: Reuters Photo
Amazon | The tech giant took nearly 21 years to achieve this feat. Credit: AFP Photo
Microsoft | The technology company took almost 34 years to hit the $1-trillion market cap. Credit: Reuters Photo
Apple | The American multinational technology company took the longest, over 37 years, to enter the elite trillion-dollar club. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, October 27: Best photos from around the world
NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission is the third crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Chari, Marshburn, Barron, Maurer are scheduled to launch at October 31 at 2:21 am ET, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Credit: AFP Photo
The IMF said it was following events in Sudan after a military coup that saw the prime minister deposed and major donors suspend aid. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
Indigenous people, workers and students will join forces to stage a protest against Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso, who on October 18 declared a state of emergency in the country grappling with a surge in drug-related violence, and ordered the mobilisation of police and military in the streets. Credit: AFP Photo
People walk in a street during a general strike and lack of transportation, amid a fuel shortage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Credit: AFP Photo
Even as New York City's Covid case count continues to fall, many health experts and epidemiologists believe that the city, and much of the world, will be living with Covid-19 long into the future. As people continue to get vaccinated and wear masks in many social settings, experts believe that Covid-19 will be a present but diminished danger for most people. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators march to McDonald's headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. The protest was one of several staged nationwide to call attention to the company’s handling of sexual harassment complaints at the company's restaurants and to urge its workers to unionise. Credit: AFP Photo
Google's parent company Alphabet beat quarterly earnings expectations, raking in $18.9 billion in profit as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. Credit: AFP Photo