News in Pics, October 31: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 31 2020, 07:46 ISTGreece | Turkey | Halloween | Mexico city | Earthquake | Black Lives Matter | United States | Joe Biden | US Presidential Elections 2020 | Germany | France | India |
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on October 30, killing at least 22 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. Credit: AFP Photo
A dog stands on the roof of a house as a skeleton sculpture is seen on a street in a neighbourhood ahead of the traditional celebration of Day of the Dead amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman holds a BLM (Black Lives Matter sign) in front of the location where Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by police on October 29, 2020, on October 30, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. Credit: AFP Photo
With a socially distanced audience of supporters and journalists, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Credit: AFP Photo
Waitresses of the Bonn Pantheon, one of Germany's most prestigious revue theatres clean and disinfect the tables in the empty hall following the next to last cabaret performance before a one month lock-down in Germany due to the spread of the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bonn, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man dressed as a banana holds a yoga pose during a Halloween costume goat yoga event, with goats from the Walnut Creek Farm, at the Ease Yoga and Cafe in Alexandria, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
In Saint-Martin-Vesubie, near Nice, the devastating floods at the beginning of October destroyed an entire section of the cemetery, leaving a gaping void. Credit: AFP Photo
Citizens of Chile voted by a landslide in a referendum to throw out their dictatorship-era constitution, blamed for the jarring economic and social inequalities that led to months of violent protests. Credit: AFP Photo
Hindu devotees pay respect to an idol of Bhagwan Valmiki at the illuminated Bhagwan Valmiki Temple in Ram Tirath, some 15 km from Amritsar, on the eve of the birth anniversary of Sanskrit poet Bhagwan Valimiki Jayanti. Credit: AFP Photo
IPL 2020: Best moments from Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals
UPDATED : Oct 31 2020, 07:28 IST
IPL 2020 | Cricket | Kings XI Punjab | KXIP | Rajasthan Royals | RR | Dubai |
Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Friday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
IPL 2020: Best moments from KXIP vs RR
Varun Aaron of Rajasthan Royals bowls during match 50 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kings XI Punjab and the Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 30th October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals drops the catch of Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals takes the catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Glenn Maxwell of Kings XI Punjab attempts to take a catch during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals dives to get back into the crease during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals run out during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
News in Pics, October 30: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 30 2020, 07:48 ISTspain | Chile | United States | Mexico | Coronavirus | Bali | COVID-19 |
Tourists ride traditional boats during a dolphin-watching excursion at sunrise in the waters off Lovina Beach on Bali island's Singaraja regency. Credit: AFP.
A supporter listens as Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Drive-In event in Tampa, Florida. Credit: AFP.
A police car patrols on a street, after Catalonia's government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19, in Barcelona. Credit: Reuters.
Federal forces guard the perimeter of a site where local authorities work to retrieve bodies from clandestine graves, in Salvatierra, Guanajuato state, Mexico. Credit: Reuters.
Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from Covid-19 in an intensive care unit at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters.
Emergency responders work at the scene of a collapsed crane in the midtown area of Manhattan, New York City. Credit: Reuters.
A man holds a bouquet of flowers while visiting the grave of his relative at a cemetery ahead of All Saints Day, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Santiago, Chile. Credit: Reuters.
IPL 2020: Best moments from Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
UPDATED : Oct 30 2020, 07:29 IST
IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings | Kolkata Knight Riders | CSK | KKR | Cricket | Dubai |
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Friday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
IPL 2020: Best moments from CSK vs KKR
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings during match 49 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 29th October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a boundary during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Karn Sharma of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Kamlesh Nagarkoti of Kolkata Knight Riders bowling during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings and Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders bowling during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings, bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
News in Pics, October 29: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 29 2020, 07:29 ISTMexico | Abortion Laws | United States | Black Lives Matter | Halloween | US Presidential Elections 2020 | Australia | Brazil |
Joel Martinez, who until just recently lived in the lower apartment, makes a photo of Washington Garden's Apartments after it collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana. Credit: Reuters Photo
The state of Para health department prepares to have a second coronavirus wave and increased the measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo
A supporter of Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris cheers as she attends a drive-in campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. Credit: AFP Photo
A robotic arm takes a sample from a 500-metre-tall coral reef discovered by Australian scientists, off Australia's Great Barrier Reef. Credit: Reuters Photo
Police officers stand guard outside a police station after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Credit: Reuters Photo
Croton-on-Hudson, a quaint village an hour north of New York that's thrived thanks to a tale written some 200 years ago, is holding its annual Halloween bash -- with the election and the pandemic lending an extra dose of chills. Credit: AFP Photo
Activists for a National Campaign for a Legal, Safe and Free Abortion wave parsley, sometimes used to induce a miscarriage, during a demonstration in favour of legalising abortion, outside the National Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /8
People decorate a relative's grave prior to the Day of the Dead at the Municipal Pantheon in Valle de Chalco, Mexico state, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo